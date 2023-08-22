USD/PKR: Pakistani rupee is doomed as the plunge continues

The Pakistani rupee plunge gained steam as the currency fell to the lowest level on record. The USD/PKR surged to a high of 297.05 on Tuesday, meaning it has soared by more than 31% this year.

Pakistan headwinds remain

The Pakistani economy is facing substantial headwinds, which is affecting its local currency. Part of the challenge is because of the strong US dollar, which has soared against most emerging market currencies like the Russian ruble and Argentine peso.

The dollar has jumped as investors continue worrying about the next actions by the Federal Reserve. Most analysts believe that the Fed will continue hiking rates in September thanks to the strong economic numbers.

Recent data showed that US retail sales rose in July as inflation rate moved downwards. At the same time, manufacturing and industrial output continued booming in July while the unemployment rate remains at the lowest level in decades.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is facing severe challenges. As I wrote here, while the country reached a financing deal with the IMF in July, it will need to raise additional capital in the coming years.

At the same time, the country is going through a major political crisis that has seen Imran Khan move to prison. His supporters have continued protesting his release as the government prepares for an election in 2024.

These challenges risk exacerbating the Pakistani economic outlook for a while. As a result, demand for the US dollar and other foreign currencies remain high in Pakistan. At the same time, the country’s unemployment rate and inflation have risen. Official numbers shows that inflation jumped to 28.3% in July and the rupee crash will make it worse.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that the Pakistani rupee meltdown will continue for a while since there are no bullish catalysts.

USD/PKR technical analysis

The USD to PKR exchange rate has surged to the highest level on record. On the daily chart, we see that the pair rose above the important resistance level at 288.34, the highest level on April 15th. The rate has surged above the 50-day moving average while the MACD has drifted upwards.

Therefore, the outlook for the pair is bullish, with the next important resistance level to watch being at 310. The stop-loss of this level is at 288.

