Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) came in shy of Street estimates in its third financial quarter. Its shares are slightly in the red at writing.

Analog Devices sees continued turbulence

The stock is down today also because Analog Devices warned of continued “turbulence” in the near-term. It now forecasts $2.70 billion in revenue on $2.0 of adjusted per-share earnings for its current fiscal quarter.

In comparison, analysts had called for $2.40 a share and $3.01 billion instead. On CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”, famed investor Jim Cramer dubbed the company’s quarterly update a reminder that not all chipmakers are having the time of their lives right now like Nvidia.

Remember, there are semis that aren’t hitting it out of the park.

Note that Nvidia is scheduled to report today as well after the bell. Consensus is for it to report $1.8 of per-share earnings for its recently concluded quarter versus 32 cents only a year ago.

Analog Devices Q3 financial highlights

Earned $929 million versus the year-ago $893 million

Per-share earnings also climbed from $1.44 to $1.74

Adjusted EPS printed at $2.49 as per the press release

Revenue slid 1.0% year-over-year to $3.08 billion

Consensus was $2.52 per share on $3.1 billion revenue

Analog Devices attributed much of the weakness in its third quarter to its consumer business. According to Jim Cramer:

I have not seen a disappointment like this … the consumer, again, is weak.

Shares of Analog Devices have now lost more than 15% this month.

