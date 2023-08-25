Rolex news sends Watches of Switzerland stock down 25%

Rolex just revealed plans of buying Bucherer – the world’s largest luxury watch retailer. What it’s spending on the said acquisition remains unknown, though.

Why is it bad for Watches of Switzerland stock?

Bucherer has a footprint of over 100 stores globally.

The stock market news is hitting Watches of Switzerland Group PLC (LON: WOSG) hard this morning on concerns that coming together with the iconic brand will help Bucherer expand its market share. According to Rolex:

Rolex is convinced that this acquisition is the best solution not only for its own brands but also for all the watch jewellery partner brands, as well as all the employees of Bucherer group.

Bucherer will keep its name and will continue to operate independently under the same management, the press release added.

Watches of Switzerland reacts to the news

Rolex is yet to secure regulatory approval for the acquisition that marks its debut in consumer sales.

Note that Jorg Bucherer – the current owner of the Swiss watch retailer is selling the businesses primarily because there’s no direct descendant to take over anymore. According to Watches of Switzerland:

There is not a strategic move into retail by Rolex. This is the best-judged reaction to succession challenges of Bucherer. There will be no operational involvement by Rolex in Bucherer business.

The London-listed firm recently reported a near 3.0% year-on-year decline in its quarterly revenue but reiterated its guidance of up to £1.70 billion in revenue this year. Watches of Switzerland stock is now down nearly 50% versus it year-to-date high.

