Chancer reawakens interest in decentralised betting, but how good is the investment?

In betting, it is the bookmakers who control the system. They decide what users can bet on, the rules to play with, and the odds. This gives the bookmakers an unfair advantage and limits the freedoms of the bettors. A new decentralised platform, Chancer, is challenging the style of betting. The project has raised $1.66 million on presale ahead of the launch, as investors bet big on the unique betting style.

What is Chancer?

Chancer is the world’s first decentralised blockchain-led betting platform. The platform applies a peer-to-peer (P2P) model where bettors place wagers against each other. Let’s say you and your friend hold different expectations of the outcome of an event. You can create a chancer market and predict the event.

With Chancer, there are thousands of events users can predict, expanding the scope of betting. Will your favourite comedian be selected for a top award? How about candidate X winning a midterm election? You can think of any event, and Chancer allows you to bet on it.

Chancer also comes with a lot of flexibility. Since Chancer markets are user-created, bettors determine the rules and odds of the game. The feature increases transparency in betting and makes it fun for the users.

Chancer’s investment opportunity

Chancer is attractive to bettors and investors looking for passive income. Bettors have a new way of placing bets and being in control. Users get rewarded with Chancer tokens for successful winnings. As the decentralised betting platform grows, Chancer’s value could skyrocket, generating huge returns.

The Chancer token could become a sustainable cryptocurrency that can deliver returns in the long term. This stems from the real-world use case in betting, one of the strongest growing sectors. Investing in the token is advantageous for investors looking for longer-term yields.

Developers will also benefit from creating Chancer markets. Users who create betting games through the decentralised platform are enticed with Chancer tokens. Besides, investors earn by staking the Chancer token or sharing the platform. On top of this, Chancer token holders receive discounts on fees for the Chancer markets they create or join.

Chancer prediction and price potential

Analysts have earmarked over a 1,000% price increase for Chancer in 2023. This price potential is realistic, although sustainable gains could be realised in 2024. This is after the main betting platform launches and Chancer witnesses increased use.

Investors could start to experience substantial price increases in Chancer in Q3 2023. This is after the token is listed on Uniswap and other CEXs. However, the price increase in 2023 could be based on speculations, as is common with launching projects. As such, the price may experience volatility as investor demand changes at exchanges.

In 2024 and beyond, Chancer could rise more than 10 times as the betting platform grows. The value will also be unlocked from the increased use cases such as staking and trading on exchanges.

Why Chancer’s presale?

Chancer’s launch is happening in a flash, which will see the platform launch in early 2024. It means presale investors have an advantage in getting early access once the platform launches.

Investing in the presale also offers an opportunity to buy the token at a low price. The token is currently at a bargain price of $0.011. In the next stage of the presale, the price will rise to $0.012.

The price of Chancer could also change drastically after its upcoming listing on Uniswap. As we have seen with other high-profile launches in the past, token listing unlocks value in an instant. Big price moves are experienced then. These trends emphasise that buying Chancer on presale is advantageous as the value is somehow locked.

