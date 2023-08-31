Core Quickswap Members Launch 50x Leverage on Kava Chain

Georgetown, Cayman Islands, August 30th, 2023, Chainwire

Multiple core contributors of Quickswap, celebrated for their success on Polygon, have launched their next venture: Kinetix Finance on Kava Chain. Kava Chain is a Layer-1 Cosmos-Ethereum interoperability blockchain. The Kinetix Finance perpetual exchange is tailored for users eager to leverage trade without the limitations of traditional centralized exchanges.

Kinetix’s innovative Perpetual Market allows users to leverage trade on the Kava Chain. The Perpetual Market meets the rising demand for decentralized trading solutions, offering users leveraged exposure to crypto assets like KAVA, axlETH, axlWBTC, ATOM, and USDt all while ensuring utmost transparency and security.

“The Perpetual Market is not just another trading platform — it is a reflection of Kinetix’s dedication to providing decentralized solutions that empower our users. With this platform, we’re offering a unique, secure, and efficient way to leverage trade on the Kava Chain,” said Kinetix team lead Alexi Atlas.

At the heart of Kinetix’s Perpetual Market is the distinctive liquidity pool system, KLP. LPs can offer any of the initial five supported assets: KAVA, axlETH (ETH), axlBTC (BTC), ATOM, and USDT. In return for contributing these tokens, participants receive KLP, a special liquidity token representing the entire basket. This decentralized structure, combined with the protocol’s AMM, facilitates leverage trading, allowing users to borrow based on the value of their collateral.

“Kinetix’s Perpetual Market boasts a suite of features tailored to cater to sophisticated DeFi users. Its decentralized nature guarantees that positions of any size can be taken with clarity and safety,” said Scott Stuart, Kava Chain Co-founder. “And the KLP token is a nod to traditional liquidity pool systems, ensuring familiarity and ease of use for traders.”

About Kava

Kava Chain is a secure, lightning-fast Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and interoperability of Cosmos in a single, scalable network. Committed to fostering innovation and growth, Kava Chain is a trusted choice for developers and users worldwide.

About Kinetix

Kinetix Finance is building a DeFi Hub featuring perpetual futures trading and the most sophisticated trading instruments on Kava, connecting the major building blocks of decentralized finance. Your best trade, every trade.

