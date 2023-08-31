The agony and the irony of the EU’s record Russian LNG imports

Since early 2022, the world has been submerged in a most unfortunate and ongoing tragedy.

The Russia–Ukraine war has ebbed and flowed, but the fighting continues to rage on.

With Putin unwilling to give an inch, and Ukraine being supplied with state-of-the-art weaponry and military support from NATO members, there is no obvious end to the conflict in sight.

The Kremlin’s actions have drawn the ire of the US-led NATO bloc as well as other nations, with Russia having to endure brutal sanctions in a bid to force it to loosen its grip on Ukraine.

The irony

Despite the rollout of severe sanctions and its criticism of countries that receive Russian energy products as ‘funding Russia’s war’ in Ukraine, the EU is well on the way to purchasing record quantities of Russian LNG this year.

This is even though in May 2022, the EU declared plans to phase out all Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

Global Witness, an international NGO established in 1993 with offices in London and Washington D.C., released a bewildering study showing that European nations had bought Russian LNG amounting to €5.3bn in the first seven months of 2023.

In volume terms, LNG imports from Russia rose from 15 mn cubic meters in Jan-July 2022 to 22 mn cubic meters in the corresponding period during the current year, marking a meteoric rise of 40% YoY.

In fact, Spain, and Belgium (with Brussels largely being considered the seat of EU power), were the second and third-largest buyers of Russian LNG worldwide.

In the first seven months of the year, Spain bought 18% of Russia’s LNG exports, while Belgium bought 17%.

Together, these two nations bought 35% of Russia’s supply, while China was the largest buyer at 20%.

France was the third largest European buyer and consumed approximately 11% of Russian supplies.

Source: FT

Incredibly, according to analysts at Global Witness, the EU is now responsible for buying 52% of all supplied exports from Russia, up from 49% in 2022.

This share was even lower at 39% in 2021, suggesting that as the war has progressed, Europe has been on a buying spree, at least in terms of Russian LNG.

In turn, Russia is the second largest supplier of LNG to Europe at 16% of imports, behind only the USA.

The paper does note that aggregate global LNG imports have picked up over the previous year, but these are up a mere 6%, implying that European purchases of Russian LNG may have powered much of this increased trade.

The same piece quoted Jonathan Noronha-Gant, senior fossil fuel campaigner at Global Witness, who argued,

…national (European) capitals are buying more LNG from Russia than before the war…While European countries decry the war, they‘re putting money into Putin’s pockets.

The Financial Times quoted Noronha-Gant as saying,

…(countries) have worked so hard to wean themselves off Russian fossil gas only to replace it with the shipped equivalent.

CREA numbers

As per the latest numbers from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), dated 27 August 2023, the EU has been the largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels (including coal, gas, and oil) since the war began in February 2022.

The bloc has purchased 162,030 mn EUR of fossil fuels in the duration, while China is a distant second at 101,284 mn EUR.

During 2023 (which is included in the above stats), this trend has switched, with China purchasing 42,286 mn EUR of Russian fossil fuels, and the EU buying 21,067 mn EUR.

However, on dividing this data by population figures available from Worldometer, in euro terms, the EU imports almost 1.6 times that of China’s Russian purchases per capita.

“How Europe is Funding Putin’s War”

Copy link to section

In August 2022, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had argued that,

Every barrel of Russian crude that India gets, has a good portion of Ukrainian blood in it.

Responding to the latest development, Palki Sharma, host of Vantage with Palki Sharma on Firstpost in an episode titled, “How Europe is Funding Putin’s War”, stated,

Until last year Europe imported very little LNG…but after the war, came sanctions. European countries decided to stop buying Russian oil…. but that’s only half the story. After banning Russian oil, Europe started buying Russian LNG, and lots of it….blame India and China for (buying) Russian oil. Hence, Putin’s War chest keeps getting bigger but turns out, Europe is doing the same. At this rate, Europe could spend 10 billion dollars on Russian gas this year. Now to give you some context, Russia’s defence budget is around 100 billion dollars and Europe is paying 10 percent of that for Russian gas…they are effectively funding Putin’s War.

By extension, total Russian fossil fuel imports by the EU since the start of the war as per CREA data would be equivalent to approximately 1.7 years of Russia’s defence budget.

The truth is that Europe remains squarely dependent on Russian fossil fuels, particularly ahead of its winter season.

To clarify, the dependence may be mutual, with historic partnerships closely tying the EU and Russia.

To drive this point home, the FT quoted Alex Froley, LNG analyst at ICIS, who stated,

…but ultimately Europe could not find other suppliers and Russia other buyers.

Interestingly, a recent RFERL report noted that Bulgaria is now the third-largest buyer of Russian oil in the world.

Year after year?

Copy link to section

I would like to take readers back to an earlier article entitled, “Can Italy revive ailing economy with Russian rubles?”, where it was noted,

Fearing that Russia could stop supplying gas to the country at a moment’s notice, Italian officials scrambled to top up gas storage tanks ahead of the winter season, while security breaches in the case of the Nord Stream pipelines only served to heighten the urgency. 90.7% of the country’s gas storage capacity was filled as of October 2022 against a record low of 30.9% as recently as April 2022…It should be noted that although Italy is determined to minimize Russia’s hold over its energy security, April 2023 gas storage levels dipped to 58.6%, which may once again pressurize the country closer to winter.

Other than Italy, other European countries seem to have felt the heat come winter too, with the EU noting earlier this month,

Filling our gas storage capacities before the winter helps us prepare for possible further gas supply disruptions and cut-offs. Europe is already prepared for next winter.

Source: EC

EU countries seem to have purchased record volumes of Russian LNG to restock reservoirs in the run-up to winter, having reached 90% capacity, well ahead of the November 1 target.

In June 2022, the EU set a binding target of 90% for filing storage facilities prior to 1st November each year.

This trend shifts well into a quote by Henning Gloystein, Director of Energy, Climate, and Resources at Eurasia Group published by the FT,

If we don’t structurally reduce gas consumption by 10 to 15 per cent, we are at risk of repeating this race [for supplies] every year.

This implies that without radical changes in Europe’s energy system, EU countries are likely to continue to demand Russian fossil fuel every winter to avoid gas shortages and meet agreed-upon targets.

However, in practice, any such transformative measures may prove extremely challenging and would usually require European parliamentary approval to become operational.

At the same time, EU countries are purchasing record LNG volumes from the Kremlin, and largely do not seem to see eye-to-eye on the Russia question.

For instance, the above deep dive into the Italian economy’s love-hate relationship with rubles also noted,

(Spain) which has seen Russian LNG imports peak as recently as April 2023 at over 6,500 GWh… re-exports of Russian LNG to Europe have proved highly profitable.

In the article, interested readers can find further details of the challenges faced by several EU members vis-à-vis Russian supply and the vital issue of energy security.

At this juncture, the EU’s ambitious plans to eliminate Russian fossil fuels from their energy mix and the reality of the situation seem quite distant.

