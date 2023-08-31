USD/JPY forecast: forex signal ahead of US PCE, NFP data

The USD/JPY exchange rate wavered on Thursday as traders waited for the important economic numbers from Japan. It was trading at 146, a few points below the year-to-date high of 147.25.

Weak US and Japan data

The US and Japan published relatively weak economic numbers this week. On Thursday, data by Japan’s statistics agency revealed that industrial production dropped by 2.0% in July after growing by 2.4% in the previous month. That decline was worse than the median estimate of -1.4%.

On the positive side, the statistics agency expects industrial production will rise by 2.6% and 2.4% in August and September. Another report showed that the country’s retail sales rose by 6.8% in July, better than the expected 5.4%.

Meanwhile, investors moved to Japanese bonds in July as the central bank tweaked its yield curve control program. They acquired bonds worth over 425 billion yen after they dumped 275 billion in the previous month.

Foreign investors also continued exiting Japanese stocks. They sold stocks worth over 603 billion yen after they sold 740 billion worth of stocks in the previous month. These actions explain why the Japanese yen has weakened recently.

The USD/JPY exchange rate also reacted to the relatively weak economic numbers from the United States. The closely watched consumer confidence figure dropped in August after rising in the previous two months.

Another report revealed that the number of job vacancies in the US dropped to 2021 lows in July. As we wrote in this article, data by ADP revealed that the economy added 177k jobs in August, a sharp decline from the 320k it created in July.

Looking ahead, the next USD/JPY news to watch will be the upcoming US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data and personal consumer expenditure (PCE).

USD/JPY forecast

The USD/JPY exchange rate has been in a bullish trend in the past few months. On the 4H chart, the pair formed an ascending trendline shown in black. This trendline connects the lowest levels since August 7th.

The pair has formed a triple-top pattern at 146.61, the highest points since August 17th, 22nd, and 28th. It is also consolidating at the 25-period and 50-period moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the neutral point of 50.

Therefore, the pair will likely have a bearish breakout in the coming days. If this happens, the next level to watch will be at 144.60, the lowest level on August 23rd.

