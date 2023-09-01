Veloce To Deploy Vext On Polygon – Evolving To Become The First Decentralised Global Sporting Group

London, United Kingdom, September 1st, 2023, Chainwire

Veloce, the world’s leading digital racing media network, will be launching its Utility and Governance token, VEXT, on September 4th, 2023.

VEXT will be launching exclusively on ByBit a top three global crypto exchange.

Veloce has collaborated with Polygon Labs, an international software development company building Ethereum scaling architecture which facilitates swift, cost-effective, and secure transactions across the Polygon protocols.

Veloce Media Group CEO, Rupert Svendsen-Cook, will be on stage at Korea Blockchain Week alongside Mike Blank, COO at Polygon Labs to talk about the VEXT integration with Polygon (September 4th).

Veloce’s token, VEXT, empowers holders to become part of the Veloce ecosystem which will have substantial influence over decentralised assets within the Veloce Media Group, encompassing its multiple gaming and real-world teams, creators, leagues, and content.

With the launch phase already offering multiple features and a roadmap introducing game-changing utility, Veloce will harness all of its resources to build a truly future-facing sports and media group on the Blockchain.

VEXT’s launch brings an evolving user experience with voting and proposal features, 6 gamified staking pools, integrated games and will evolve the platform to offer product and merchandise privileges, token holder event access, with interoperability across all features.

Rupert Svendsen-Cook, Chief Executive Officer at Veloce Media Group, said: “To build the first decentralised global sporting group and ultimately evolve our entire ecosystem into Web3, we needed the ultimate blockchain architecture – the Polygon blockchain is exactly that. Leveraging the Polygon protocols combined with our incredibly engaged community and utility will be a formidable combination for the industry.”

Aishwary Gupta, Head of Payments & Fintech at Polygon Labs, said: “We are thrilled by Veloce’s decision to harness the power of the Polygon blockchain for their visionary Web3 project. Their ambition for the future of sports and gaming is truly inspiring. As Veloce continues to be a pioneer, we eagerly anticipate the seamless integration of their well-established Web2 community into the thriving Polygon ecosystem”.

For more information:

About Veloce Media Group

Founded in 2018, Veloce is a multi-pillared gaming and sports media group operating across some of the most innovative, fast-growing, and future-focused sectors in the UK.

Headquartered in London, the Veloce brand comprises the industry-leading gaming and racing platform, Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit, Veloce Racing, currently competing in the renowned Extreme E championship.

As the world’s largest digital racing media network, Veloce has so far attracted over 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views with a focus on esports, gaming, purpose-driven motorsport, and Web3.

Veloce is partnered with a number of high-profile teams from across the globe, running multiple gaming and esports team operations, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, and Yas Heat. Well-established JV sub-brands, including Lando Norris’ gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, make up another key aspect of Veloce’s vast global network.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.velocemediagroup.com/

