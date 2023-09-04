LSE to leverage blockchain tech to power its trading business

London Stock Exchange (LON:LSEG), the giant £45 billion financial giant, is working to enter the blockchain industry as its equity market faces significant headwinds.

In a statement to the Financial Times, the company’s head of capital markets said that the company has been evaluating the industry for more than one year and that it had reached an inflection point. The new division will be led by Julia Hogget who heads its exchange business.

It is unclear the type of product that LSE will decide to move into. In his interview, Murray Roos reiterated that the company was not planning to offer cryptocurrency services.

Instead, the company was planning to leverage the blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies. The company plans to use this technology to improve the efficiency of buying, selling, and holding traditional assets. Roos added:

“The ultimate goal is a global platform that allows participants in all jurisdictions to be able to interact with people in other jurisdictions completely abiding by rules, laws and regulations, potentially multiple jurisdictions simultaneously, which is something that hasn’t been possible in an analogue world,”

The decision to leverage blockchain comes at a time when LSE is going through a rough patch, as I wrote here. The company’s listing business has not had a major IPO this year. It recently lost a chance to list Arm, the giant semiconductor company.

At the same time, some companies are considering shifting their listings to the United States. CRH, the biggest building materials company is finalising plans to move its listing to the US. Flutter Entertainment will be dual-listed in the US.

London Stock Exchange share price was unchanged after the news.

