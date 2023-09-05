USD/ZAR inverted head & shoulders points to more rand weakness

The USD/ZAR exchange rate rose to the highest level since August 15th even after the strong South Africa GDP data. The pair soared to a high of 19.27, ~4% above the lowest level in August.

South Africa GDP data

Copy link to section

The South African economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the second quarter. According to the country’s statistics agency, the economy expanded by 0.6% from the first quarter.

This growth translated to a year-on-year rebound of 1.6%, higher than the median estimate of 1.1%. The economy had expanded by 0.2% in the first quarter of this year.

Save

These numbers come after a series of other positive economic data from South Africa. The most important figure was the latest consumer inflation figure. The headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped to a two-year low of 4.7% from the previous 5.4%. That inflation was within SARB’s target of between 3% and 6%.

Another positive report came out last week when data by Standard Bank showed that the manufacturing PMI jumped from 48.2 in July to 51 in August. A PMI reading of 50 and above is a sign that a sector is doing well.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that South Africa’s central bank will pause interest rates in the coming months. The bank decided to hike interest rates to 8.25% in August.

In a statement, recently, the IMF said that the country will continue recovering if it fixes its ailing energy sector. It sees the economy growing by between 2.5% and 3% this year after expanding by 1.6% in 2022. The fund’s first deputy managing director said that South Africa:

“is poised for a growth take-off if reforms that resolutely and courageously tackle structural obstacles are implemented.”

USD/ZAR technical analysis

Copy link to section

Save

USD/ZAR chart by TradingView

The 4H chart shows that the USD to ZAR exchange rate has made a strong bullish breakout. It rose to a high of 19.27 on Tuesday, the highest level on August 15th. It has now retreated to 19.14, the highest level on July 17th.

The USD/ZAR pair has moved above the 25-period and 50-period moving averages. It is also slightly above the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level.

Most importantly, the USD to rand has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the pair will continue rising as buyers target the key resistance at 20.

Save