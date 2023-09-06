TON Foundation Founded in Switzerland as a Non-Profit Organization

Zug, Switzerland, September 6th, 2023, Chainwire

The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation), the non-profit association supporting the growth of The Open Network (TON), announces its official launch as a Swiss non-profit organization. Switzerland is known for its rich history of technological innovations across multiple industries, including its clear and precise legal framework surrounding blockchain and cryptocurrency. The country’s regulatory clarity is vital to the long-term planning, strategy, and execution of TON Foundation’s mission in supporting the TON ecosystem.

“This marks the next chapter for the Toncoin community,” said Steve Yun, President of TON Foundation. “At the service of our community, TON Foundation will pursue strong governance and transparency under the guidance of Swiss regulations.”

The launch of TON Foundation’s Swiss organization coincides with a series of upcoming initiatives, including a carefully planned series of enterprise partnerships and integrations to incentivize developer acquisition, user participation, and network growth. By Q4 of 2023, a publicly available roadmap on the newly launched www.ton.foundation website will guide the Foundation’s endeavors to educate the public, empower development, and exercise ecosystem expansion on TON.

With the launch, the Foundation commits to providing detailed transparency reports that comprehensively outline the tokenomics of Toncoin and the historical distribution of tokens. These reports will offer insights into token issuance, partnership allocation, development, community incentives, and the breakdown of assets used for operational expenses and ecosystem growth.

As part of its ongoing commitment to openness and clarity, TON Foundation will host an annual event entitled Gateway to proactively listen to and engage with the TON community directly. We invite our community and partners to join us in person at Gateway to engage in productive discussions and collaborative initiatives across privacy, ownership, finance, gaming, collectibles, and tons more.

About TON Foundation

The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland committed to supporting The Open Network (TON). TON Foundation is 100% funded by the community and acts for the community to achieve TON’s mission.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON allows billions to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/

TON Foundation, [email protected]

