USD/JPY forecast: Japanese yen signal as the crash continues

The Japanese yen sell-off continued this week as the US dollar index (DXY) rally gained steam. The USD/JPY exchange rate soared to a high of 147.72, the highest level since November last year. Similarly, the GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY pairs roared to 185 and 158, respectively.

Strong US dollar index (DXY)

The Japanese yen has been in a remarkable sell-off even after the Bank of Japan changed its tune a few months ago. As we wrote here, the bank decided to tweak its yield curve policy, which has pushed the 10-year yield to 0.65%.

The main catalyst for the USD/JPY rally is the strength of the greenback. The US dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of currencies, soared to $104.5, the highest level in over five months.

This rally happened because of the rising yields in the United States and the strength of the economy. Most investors, including foreigners, are now moving to the safety of key US assets like stocks.

There is also a general transition to cash since America’s money market funds have jumped to over 5%. As a result, money supply is falling as the Federal Reserve intensifies its quantitative tightening (QT) policies.

It is unclear whether there is a viable solution to the Japanese yen weakness. In an ideal situation, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would respond by hiking interest rates. While inflation is at an elevated level, analysts believe that the bank will not hike this year.

The USD/JPY also rallied after the relatively weak household spending data. Numbers published on Tuesday revealed that consumer spending dropped by 2.7% in July and by 5% on a YoY basis. Hiking rates in such an environment will lead to a slower recovery.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that the Japanese yen will continue slipping in the coming months as investors focus on actions by the Fed and the BoJ.

USD/JPY forecast

USD/JPY chart by TradingView

The daily chart shows that the USD to JPY exchange rate has been in a strong bullish trend for a while. The pair managed to flip the important resistance level at 145 (June 30th high) into a support.

Further, the USDJPY pair has risen above the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA). It is also slightly below the upper side of the ascending channel shown in green. The price is also above the Ichimoku cloud while the MACD has moved above the neutral point.

Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as buyers target the next key resistance level at 151.96 (October 22nd high). The alternative scenario is where the pair will retest the lower side of the ascending channel at 140.

