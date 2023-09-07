Lloyd’s of London swings to profit: ‘both side of our balance sheet are working’
- Lloyd's of London swung to a pre-tax profit in the first six months of this year.
- It attributed strength to positive investment returns and higher premium rates.
- Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown discussed H1 results with CNBC this morning.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Lloyd’s of London swung to a pre-tax profit in the first six months of this year. The commercial insurance market attributed the strength to positive investment returns and higher premium rates on Thursday.
Lloyd’s of London H1 resultsCopy link to section
- Ended H1 with £3.9 billion ($4.87 billion) pre-tax profit
- Had £1.8 billion of loss in the same period last year
- Gross written premium went up 22% to £29.3 billion
- Underwriting profit more than doubled to £2.5 billion
- Combined ratio improved 620 basis points to 85.2%
The commercial insurance market also saw its net investment return swing from negative £3.1 billion to positive £1.8 billion, as per the press release. According to Bruce Carnegie-Brown – the Chairman of Lloyd’s of London:
For the first time in twenty years, both sides of our balance sheet are working now, so we’re getting a return on the cash that we hold to pay our claims.
What else was noteworthy?Copy link to section
Lloyd’s of London ended the first half with £40.8 billion of capital versus £40.2 billion a year ago.
Its central solvency ratio also improved significantly to 438%. On CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe”, Chairman Carnegie-Brown also said today:
Inflation is a big issue for us in pricing. But the better half of the story is the volume increases. I think Lloyd’s is performing well on a relative basis against the rest of the industry.
Lloyd’s of London remains committed to delivering its positive financial outlook for this year.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.