Lloyd’s of London swung to a pre-tax profit in the first six months of this year. The commercial insurance market attributed the strength to positive investment returns and higher premium rates on Thursday.

Lloyd’s of London H1 results

Ended H1 with £3.9 billion ($4.87 billion) pre-tax profit

Had £1.8 billion of loss in the same period last year

Gross written premium went up 22% to £29.3 billion

Underwriting profit more than doubled to £2.5 billion

Combined ratio improved 620 basis points to 85.2%

The commercial insurance market also saw its net investment return swing from negative £3.1 billion to positive £1.8 billion, as per the press release. According to Bruce Carnegie-Brown – the Chairman of Lloyd’s of London:

For the first time in twenty years, both sides of our balance sheet are working now, so we’re getting a return on the cash that we hold to pay our claims.

What else was noteworthy?

Lloyd’s of London ended the first half with £40.8 billion of capital versus £40.2 billion a year ago.

Its central solvency ratio also improved significantly to 438%. On CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe”, Chairman Carnegie-Brown also said today:

Inflation is a big issue for us in pricing. But the better half of the story is the volume increases. I think Lloyd’s is performing well on a relative basis against the rest of the industry.

Lloyd’s of London remains committed to delivering its positive financial outlook for this year.

