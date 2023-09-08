GBP/JPY rate is at risk despite Japan GDP downgrade

The pound to Japanese yen (GBP/JPY) exchange rate drifted upward on Friday after the latest Japan GDP numbers. The pair rose to a high of 184.11, a day after it retreated to a low of 183.04.

Japan GDP data

There have been several important catalysts for the GBP/JPY exchange rate this week. First, Andrew Bailey, the head of the Bank of England (BoE) expressed doubts about a need for more interest rate hikes in the UK.

His statement pushed many investors to predict that the bank will leave interest rates unchanged in this month’s meeting. The BoE is considering leaving rates at an elevated level for a long time since further hikes could punish the economy.

Second, the UK published another set of weak housing numbers. Data by Halifax showed that the house price index (HPI) tumbled by 4.6% in August, the steepest decline since 2009. A separate report by Nationwide revealed that prices dropped by 5.3% during the month.

These numbers mean that the high-interest rate environment is causing significant challenges in the sixth-biggest economy in the world.

Third, Japan published mixed economic numbers on Friday. According to the statistics agency, the economy expanded by 1.2% in the second quarter from 0.8% in Q1. That expansion was smaller than the median estimate of 1.5%.

The economy grew by 4.8% on a YoY basis during the quarter. Again, that was a smaller expansion than the median estimate of 6.0%. External demnand for Japanese goods rose by 1.8% while high inflation dragged consumer spending by 0.6%. Capital expenditure slipped by 1.0%.

On the positive side, bank lending in Japan jumped by 3.1% in August after growing by 2.9% in the previous month. The country’s current account jumped to 2.72 trillion in July, a big increase from the previous month’s 1.50 trillion.

GBP/JPY technical analysis

The GBP/JPY exchange rate has been tilting downwards in the past few weeks. It has formed a descending trendline that connects the highest swings on August 22nd, 30th, and September 5th.

The pair has moved slightly below the 50-period exponential moving average. Most importantly, the pair has found a strong support at 183.62, the lowest point on August 25th and September 1st.

Therefore, the outlook for the GBP/JPY is bearish, with the next level to watch will be at 182. The stop-loss of this trade is at the 50-period moving average level at 184.52.

