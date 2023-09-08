Should you sell the US dollar as the deficit surges again?

The US economy is the largest in the world and keeps growing despite many fearing a recession this year. The latest data shows how resilient it is to the Fed’s tightening cycle.

This was supposed to be good news for the US deficit as a strong economy reduces the deficit. Only this time is different.

Understandably, the deficit surged during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Following the pandemic, it dropped, as expected.

But instead of reaching pre-pandemic levels, as it was supposed to, it shot higher again. This time, while the US economy kept growing. It will double from 2022 to 2023.

So, what does it mean for the US dollar?

The US needs to refinance its debt at higher interest rates

A deficit is the difference between government revenues and expenses. It must be financed.

As such, the US government issues bonds that are sold to domestic and foreign investors. The higher the deficit is, the more bonds must be issued.

For those bonds, the government pays interest.

$7.6 trillion of US debt will mature over the next year, some 31% of all US government debt outstanding. This debt must be rolled over, which was not a problem until now because the funds rate was at very low levels.

Not anymore.

The funds rate rose dramatically from its lower boundary as the Fed fought inflation. And it may rise some more because the Fed is not sure it reached the terminal rate yet.

It means the US interest expense is set to exceed $1 trillion a year. And this is where it becomes a problem for the dollar in the long run.

To afford such large deficits, the US interest rates must come down. Or, they cannot rise much more, meaning that any dollar strength would likely be only temporary in nature.