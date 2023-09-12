EUR/USD potential upward movement, Inverse head & shoulder pattern
- EUR/USD trade for a potential 1.08650 when looking at the inverse head and shoulder pattern
- Trading signal provided should last 1 week with a potential upside of 4.2%
- • No major high impact news on USD today so price will remain calm, but CPI news is due tomorrow
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Trade idea summaryCopy link to section
- Buy/sell asset: Buy EUR/USD
- Entry price: 1.07135
- Stop loss: 1.06778
- Leverage: 3x
- Take profit 1: 1.07519
- Take profit 2: 1.08000
- Take profit 3: 1.08650
- Timeframe: 1 week
- Maximum profit: 4.2%
- Maximum loss: 1.05%
EUR/USD chart & technical analysisCopy link to section
EURUSD is indicating upward trend in making and market structure is turning bullish. Inverse/Bullish head and shoulder pattern is an important reversal pattern which indicates bullish trend ahead.
Price has been bearish for a couple of months. However, this going to change as price is making higher highs and has reached major weekly support level 1.06868. All technical strategies indicates bullish trend in making and 1.07153 is perfect price to jump in.
Price is possibly going to drop and retest the right shoulder of the pattern which is around our entry price and will go for new highs.
EUR/USD fundamental analysisCopy link to section
There are no major news events today, however CPI news is due tomorrow which could impact market significantly.
However, I believe till then we would be in good profit.
EUR to USD trade setup takeawaysCopy link to section
- I expect this trade to playout all the way to 1.08650. However, we have added numerous take-profit levels to ensure we win even if it doesn’t.
- I don’t expect the stoploss to hit, but good risk management means we only lose 1.05% if it goes the other way.
- I’ll be watching this for at least 1 week. If for any reason other factors affect this and charts change dramatically, I will exit the trade immediately.
- Good luck!
Looking to capitalise on rising & falling USD, GBP, EUR rates? Trade forex in minutes with our top-rated broker, eToro.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.