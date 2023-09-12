EUR/USD potential upward movement, Inverse head & shoulder pattern

Trade idea summary Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Buy EUR/USD

Entry price: 1.07135

Stop loss: 1.06778

Leverage: 3x

Take profit 1: 1.07519

Take profit 2: 1.08000

Take profit 3: 1.08650

Timeframe: 1 week

Maximum profit: 4.2%

Maximum loss: 1.05%

EUR/USD chart & technical analysis

Copy link to section

Save

EURUSD is indicating upward trend in making and market structure is turning bullish. Inverse/Bullish head and shoulder pattern is an important reversal pattern which indicates bullish trend ahead.

Price has been bearish for a couple of months. However, this going to change as price is making higher highs and has reached major weekly support level 1.06868. All technical strategies indicates bullish trend in making and 1.07153 is perfect price to jump in.

Save

Price is possibly going to drop and retest the right shoulder of the pattern which is around our entry price and will go for new highs.

EUR/USD fundamental analysis

Copy link to section

There are no major news events today, however CPI news is due tomorrow which could impact market significantly.

Save

However, I believe till then we would be in good profit.

EUR to USD trade setup takeaways

Copy link to section

I expect this trade to playout all the way to 1.08650. However, we have added numerous take-profit levels to ensure we win even if it doesn’t.

I don’t expect the stoploss to hit, but good risk management means we only lose 1.05% if it goes the other way.

I’ll be watching this for at least 1 week. If for any reason other factors affect this and charts change dramatically, I will exit the trade immediately.

Good luck!

Save