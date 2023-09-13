China has not restricted government employees from using an iPhone or any other foreign device for that matter, as per its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Apple stock has been under pressure due to China news

Earlier this week, reports broke out that the largest Asian economy is moving to ban the use of iPhone for certain employees and officials.

On Wednesday, though, its Foreign Ministry discredited the rumours and said:

China has not issued any laws, regulations or policy documents prohibiting the purchase and use of mobile phones from foreign brands such as Apple.

The announcement removes a significant overhang from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock that has lost about 7.0% in recent days on China news. Investors were concerned because the tech behemoth generates about one-fifth of its business from China.

What else did the Ministry say about the iPhone today?

China may not have imposed a ban on iPhone to any extent but Mao Ning – a spokesperson for its Ministry of Foreign Affairs did say today:

We have noticed recently that many media have exposed security incidents related to Apple mobile phones. The Chinese government attached great importance to information and network security.

Apple is yet to officially respond to the news. According to TechInsights, it sold more iPhones in China in its latest reported quarter than it did in the United States.

The announcement arrives a day after the tech titan unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 15 – the premium variant of which is powered by the industry’s first 3nm chip (find out more).

