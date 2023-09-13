GBP/CAD trade idea: riding the bullish momentum

Trading idea summary Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Buy GBP/CAD

Entry price: 1.68606

Stop loss: 1.68164

Leverage: 3x

Take profit 1: 1.69150

Take profit 2: 1.69800

Take profit 3: 1.70917

Timeframe: 1-2 week

Maximum profit: 4.11%

Maximum loss: 0.78%

GBP/CAD chart and technical analysis

GBPCAD has been dropping for the last couple of weeks and the price is reaching a major daily support level at 1.68606. Price will possibly retest the 1.68606 support level before heading for another major upward move.

Price is still Bullish on higher time-frames and the current drop is mainly just a pull-back. This level is a good area for a safe entry for buy trades. A bullish order block around the same area is additional confirmation for potential upward movement ahead.

The price will possibly reach the 1.70917 resistance level before making another drop.

GBP/CAD fundamental analysis

High-impact news (CPI) is due today on USD, however, it will not impact GBPCAD significantly. There will possibly be volatility for a short period of time, but will not impact the pair significantly.

GPB to CAD trade setup takeaway

My bias is bullish as price is still strongly bullish on the higher time-frames.

This entry will possibly get us into nice impulsive move.

I don’t expect the stoploss to hit, as it is placed considering the possible downside slippage and fake breakout.

Good luck

