India’s historic infrastructure push propels IIP to 5-month high

Earlier this year, in the 2023-24 budget, the Government of India allocated a massive 3.3% of GDP to infrastructure, tripling the 2019 numbers.

This is part of the government’s ambitious strategy to drive India to becoming a $5 tn economy by 2025.

Save

The impetus for rapid development has been fuelled greatly by the watershed PM Gatishakti National Masterplan, which is accelerating multi-modal infrastructure across the country.

As per Sandeep Gulati, MD, India and South Asia, Egis, a global consulting, construction engineering and operating firm,

Save

Various key projects worth around Rs. 108 trillion (~$1.3 tn) are at different stages of implementation under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)… the online “holistic governance” system – PM Gati Shakti connects 16 ministries — such as Roads and Highways, Railways, Shipping, Petroleum and Gas, Power, Telecom, Shipping, and Aviation — with the objective to ensure holistic planning and execution of infrastructure projects, by reducing implementation costs.

Additionally, the Government of India has noted that manufacturing capacity is expected to reach $ 1.5 tn by 2032, more than a three-fold increase since 2022.

IIP

Copy link to section

After suffering a steepish decline to 3.1% in June 2023 following three consecutive months of improving industrial production, India’s IIP (Index of Industrial Production) rebounded to a 5-month high of 5.7% YoY.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

During July 2023, the improvement was driven by rapid annualized growth across Mining and Quarrying; Manufacturing; and Electricity to the tune of 10.7%, 4.6% and 8.0%, respectively.

In the manufacturing sector, 14 of the 23 included categories witnessed positive year-on-year growth.

Basic metals, which account for 12.8% of the manufacturing segment, saw impressive growth of 12.8% in output on an annualized basis, although this was a moderation from 15% YoY in previous month’s report.

However, weakness remained in chemical and chemical products, and wearing apparel saw sharp declines of 7.4% YoY and 22.5% YoY, respectively.

Manufacturing sectors that were highly-dependent on exports continued to be subdued for the time being.

The mining and quarrying segment rose to its highest growth this calendar year, coming in at 10.7% YoY.

In the electricity sector, this month saw the most significant improvement since February 2023, substantially reversing the sharp reductions of 1.6% and 1.1% in March and April, respectively.

This will likely be a significant boost to market optimism, particularly given last month’s dip in the IIP.

Save Source: MOSPI

Use-based classification

Copy link to section

Amid the use-based classification, infrastructure and construction goods continue to see the sharpest growth, remaining in double digit territory for five of the past seven months.

The strong performance follows the central government’s infrastructure push as well as improvement in the capacity utilization metrics.

In September, with tension brewing along the border with China, the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, unveiled as many as 90 border infrastructure projects near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including new roads, bridges, and airfields, as well as Shinkhu La, the world’s highest tunnel at 15,855 feet.

In addition, the $1.5 bn Gelephu-Kokrajhar rail link construction shall connect India with Bhutan, and is expected to usher in several new joint rail projects.

Similarly, capital goods saw a doubling in growth from 2% YoY in the last report to 4.6% YoY in July 2023.

Primary goods improved to 7.6% YoY, marking the fourth consecutive month of improvement in output, from a low of 1.9% YoY in April 2023.

The July figures also mark the highest growth since January 2023 which stood at 9.8% YoY.

Intermediary goods witnessed a moderation from 4.6% YoY in June 2023 to 1.9% YoY, following the above average surge in both May and June.

Save Source: MOSPI

Given the elevated rates of retail inflation, which currently stand above the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation-targeting tolerance band, demand for consumer durables has continued to suffer, declining for the sixth time in seven months.

At the same time, consumer non-durables have seen a tremendous acceleration from 0.3% YoY in June 2023 to 7.4%, reflecting increased activity in the run up to the festival season, and offering a somewhat mixed picture of the consumer.

Elevated prices among non-durables such as food, could potentially see a drawback if weather-related impacts continue to pose an inflationary risk.

Final remarks

Copy link to section

Although the rebound in industrial activity has been very encouraging, these estimates will be subject to revision in the near future.

Having said that, the magnitude of the improvement in certain segments is highly promising.

The strong shift of Indian authorities towards infrastructure development, as well as the impact of the military stand-off at the LAC is likely to sustain greater activity in this sector.

Further, consumption is expected to improve as the festival season approaches.

Crucially, with relative weakness in external demand, the festival season could be central to maintaining momentum in consumption and industrial production.

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA, added,

The IIP print for July 2023…exceeded our expectations…The YoY performance of most available high frequency indicators improved in August 2023 relative to July 2023, including freight and electricity generation. Based on these trends as well as a favourable base (effect), ICRA expects the YoY IIP growth to witness an uptick…in August 2023.

Process reforms

Copy link to section

Another key thrust for the government, which could have lasting benefits for manufacturing, infrastructure and business activity has been in the area of process reforms.

Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, GoI, noted,

…is about simplifying and smoothening the process where the government’s presence as a facilitator or regulator is necessary.

He distinguished this from deregulation, noting that,

…(deregulation) relates to reducing or removing the role of government from a particular activity…

A major development in this regard has been the passage of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023 which decriminalizes certain aspects of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, which governed weights, measures and labels for most products, but in the process exposed entrepreneurs and businesses to rent-seeking behaviour.

Such reforms are likely to significantly reduce opportunities for any possible misuse by inspectors, and thus improving the overall business environment in the long run.

Save