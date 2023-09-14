Don’t buy RC365 shares: buy this fintech stock instead

RC365 (LON: RCGH) share price has become one of the most popular penny stocks in London this year. The stock initially moved from obscurity and hit its all-time high of 181p in July. Since then, it has dropped by more than 81% to the current 34.2p, as I had predicted.

RC365 is a very risky investment

Copy link to section

Long-term investors should always look at several things when making long-term investments. For example, it is important to allocate funds in companies tha you have a good understanding about. In most cases, it is also recommended that you invest in profitable companies with strong revenue growth.

Save

Unfortunately, R365 does not meet most of these criteria. For example, the company’s website does not provide more information about what it does. It only describes as an innovative provider of fintech solutions to Hong Kong and Mainland China. It also provides an ‘efficient payment gateway solution’.

As such, it is hard to know precisely what these services are and the companies that it provides them to. Most importantly, unlike other companies, R365 disclosures don’t provide much details. It publishes them annually, while most UK companies release them several time per year.

Save

The main reason why the R365 share price surged earlier this year was its commitment to artificial intelligence (AI). This hype continued after the company announced a collaboration with The Hatcher Group to develop AI solutions for payment.

It is still unclear how these AI solutions will impact the company’s top and bottom lines. As I have written before, most AI stocks will likely disappoint investors as the hype fades. We saw similar hypes in the metaverse and the dot com bubble.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Save

Wise is a better fintech stock

Copy link to section

I believe that Wise (LON: WISE) is a better fintech stock, as I wrote here. The company has a relatively simple business model. It facilitates cash movements around the world and takes a small commission.

Further, the company has accounts, where people can deposit their funds in multiple accounts. It makes money by investing these funds in safe financial instruments like bonds. These investments have been highly profitable now that interest rates have jumped to the highest levels in decades.

The most recent results showed that Wise is doing well. The number of active customers rose to 6.7 million from 3.7 million in Q1’22. Its quarterly revenue jumped to £239 million from £123 million a year earlier.

Therefore, I believe that Wise has more room to grow organically in the next few years. It will also benefit from the ongoing migration trends and higher interest rates. This makes it a safer investment than RC365.

Save