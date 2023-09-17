FTSE 100, FTSE 250 stocks to watch: S4, Ocado, Next, Trustpilot, MKS

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices will be in the spotlight this week as investors digest important corporate earnings, Bank of England (BoE) and Federal Reserve decisions, and UK inflation numbers. These events will likely have an impact on the two indices, which have underperformed their global peers like the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500.

Ocado, JD Sports, Next PLC earnings

The FTSE 100 index will react to several important retail earnings this week. Marks and Spencer, the high-flying retailer will move back to the FTSE 100 index after a four-year hiatus.

Most importantly, the MKS share price will react to the latest Ocado Retail trading update on Tuesday. In its recent earnings release, MKS reiterated its disappointment with the venture and pledged to solve it. Recently, Ocado has slashed prices in a bid to boost its market share. Investors will want to see whether these measures had a positive impact.

JD Sports share price has dropped by more than 34% from its highest level this year. The stock has slipped despite publishing modest results as demand for sporting gear rose. It has also made several acquisitions recently. JD will publish its interim results on Thursday.

The other key FTSE 100 retailer to watch will be Next PLC. In its most recent results, the company said that its total product full-price sales jumped by 9.5% in Q2 while its total full price sales rose by 9.3%. Next PLC share price has jumped by more than 73% from its lowest level in 2022.

S4 Capital, Kingfisher, Trustpilot, and M&G earnings

There will be several other earnings to watch this week. S4 Capital, the advertising company started by Martin Sorrell, will publish its interim results on Monday. These results will come as the S4 share price is languishing near its all-time low because of weak results in the past.

The other important FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 earnings to watch will be Kingfisher, Trustpilot, M&G and Halma. Kingfisher is a leading retailer that owns brands like B&Q, TradePoint, and Screwfix. It is a highly-shorted company whose stock has dropped by more than 17% from its highest point this year.

BoE and the Federal Reserve

The other catalyst for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices will be the interest rate decisions by the BoE and the Fed. As I wrote here, analysts expect the Fed to deliver a hawkish pause as the economy faces headwinds. Inflation and gasoline prices are rising while the ongoing UAW strike will hurt the economy.

The Bank of England is also expected to leave interest rates unchanged since the UK economy is slowing. The decision will come a few days after the UK publishes its August consumer and producer inflation numbers.

