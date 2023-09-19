EUR/GBP buy signal: profiting from a weakened Pound trend

By:
on Sep 19, 2023
Listen
0Shares
  • EUR/GBP turning bullish after price made higher highs
  • Trading signal provided should last 1-2 weeks with a potential upside of 3.3%
  • I will closely watching this trade while inflation data is published tomorrow

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Trade idea summary

Copy link to section
  • Buy/sell asset: Buy EUR/GBP
  • Entry price: 0.86059
  • Stop loss: 0.85480
  • Leverage: 3x
  • Take profit 1: 0.86360
  • Take profit 2: 0.86680
  • Take profit 3: 0.87007
  • Timeframe: 1-2 weeks
  • Maximum profit: 3.3%
  • Maximum loss: 0.75%

EUR/GBP chart and technical analysis

Copy link to section
  • Save

EURGBP is recovering from a long-term bearish trend and the price is making new higher highs. The trend has turned bullish after the price made 3 consecutive higher highs.

Recently price closed above the previous high of around 0.86059 which also acted as a strong resistance level. I am expecting the price will retrace back to 0.86059 for correction before heading for new highs.

  • Save

The 0.86059 price level will now act as a strong support level and will push price upward. Another confirmation for this trade is the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level around the same price.

EUR/GBP fundamental analysis

Copy link to section

There is no high-impact news on Euro or Great British Pound today. However, inflation rate data will be published on GBP tomorrow which can create fluctuations in the market.

  • Save

Higher inflation than expected will potentially weaken GBP and lower inflation will strengthen Pound.

EUR to GBP trade setup key takeaways

Copy link to section
  • EUR/GBP will possibly go up as predicted as the trade has been sent after multiple confirmations.
  • The entry price and stoploss have been set at secure price levels with a high probability of winning. 
  • I will be watching this trade closely when the inflation data is published tomorrow.
  • Good luck!
  • Save
Ad

Looking to capitalise on rising & falling USD, GBP, EUR rates? Trade forex in minutes with our top-rated broker, eToro.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

  • Save
10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Trade forex
EUR GBP Technical Analysis Forex Trading Ideas
  • Save