What would make a dovish Fed?
- A dovish Fed on Wednesday is more likely than a hawkish one
- Stocks would benefit from a dovish Fed, while the US dollar should suffer
- Inflation and longer run funds rate expectations are in focus once again
The main event of the week for financial markets is the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed) ‘s monetary policy decision. Scheduled tomorrow in the second half of the North American trading session, the FOMC Statement and the press conference that follows are set to move markets.
It is all but certain that the Fed will remain on hold tomorrow. So why is it important for markets?
As usual, it is not what the Fed does but what it signals that it will do in the future.
Take the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest decision. While it raised the key interest rates once again, the euro, the common currency, tanked because the central bank hinted that it was the last hike in the current tightening cycle.
So, the Fed tomorrow may hold rates steady but still move markets significantly.
A hawkish statement is unlikely, so the focus will be on identifying dovish signals. What would those be?
3 things that would make a dovish signal from the FedCopy link to section
While markets may move on anything new from the Fed, these three areas are of particular interest:
- The longer run Fed funds rate
- Data dependency
- Inflation trends
Expectations for longer run Fed funds rateCopy link to section
As mentioned earlier, the Fed will probably not raise rates tomorrow. Therefore, traders will look for signs of what the Fed will do.
One area of interest relates to the longer run Fed funds rate. The ECB hinted last week that the key interest rates will remain higher for longer, and so a dovish surprise from the Fed means a change in the individual member expectations on the longer run funds rate.
More precisely, if the average level changes to the downside, the markets will take it as a dovish signal that should weigh on the dollar and be hawkish for stocks.
Future hikes dependent on dataCopy link to section
There is still one more rate hike priced in the market, but that might quickly change if the Fed hints tomorrow that future hikes are dependent on data. It shifts the focus to the job market and the unemployment rate – the other part of the Fed’s mandate.
Inflation is showing signs of returning to targetCopy link to section
Finally, the Fed’s view on inflation is critical. If the Fed says it is seeing signs of inflation returning to target, that would be very dovish. Effectively, it eliminates any possible future rate hikes in this cycle.
A dovish statement from the Fed means a weaker dollar and a rising equity market. Based on the data, a dovish Fed is more likely than a hawkish one.