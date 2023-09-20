Metacade Tokens Opened Up to Millions More Investors via Bitget Exchange Listing

London, United Kingdom, September 20th, 2023, Chainwire

Metacade, the world’s first community-led gaming platform, has confirmed it will list its token, MCADE, on Bitget on the 20th of September – a strategic move welcomed by investors as it accompanies a number of recent announcements about new collaborations and product updates.

Bitget is a popular global exchange with over 20 million users and, at the time of writing, a 24 hour spot trading volume of over $420M. This ranks it amongst the top 15 exchanges by trading volume on CMC. The move opens up MCADE to a substantial pool of new investors and traders across the world.

To complement the listing and in the spirit of fun, Bitget recently shared a gleam giveaway on their Twitter page, confirming rumors of the listing and offering investors the opportunity to win $58,900 MCADE tokens.

Metacade’s CEO Russell Bennett, expressed that:

“Metacade’s momentum continues to increase and I am confident that we’re perfectly positioned for a strong Q4. Things are moving quickly and this listing accompanies a series of announcements we’ll be releasing that reflect the progress we’ve made against delivering on our project roadmap. The listing on Bitget stands to benefit our substantial community of token holders as the MCADE token will get huge new exposure to potential investors from Bitget’s user base”.

Metacade is also available to trade on Uniswap, Bitmart and Coinstore.

Building and developing partnerships for long term growth

After a highly successful presale earlier this year that concluded with a final fundraising total of $16.4 million in April, Metacade has been consistently strengthening its value proposition through a series of fresh collaborations. These include partnerships with gaming studios and the exploration of novel approaches to cross-chain strategy and gaming adoption by integrating with new blockchain technologies.

The project’s mainnet launch is scheduled for the end of October, when the first pay-to-play games will go live in partnership with Metastudio, who has been working with Metacade since earlier this year when they launched their Rune Realms game and NFT collection. Moving to mainnet will see the brand’s games hosted on the revamped Metacade platform, unlocking significant potential for collaboration on new blockchains.

Moreover, Metacade’s ambitious initiatives will receive substantial support through their collaboration with Phenoms agency. Phenoms specializes in collaborating with micro-influencers, which will facilitate widespread adoption of the games featured on the platform. This partnership will also play a pivotal role in assisting the Metacade team in onboarding new gamers and executing large-scale project launches.

About Metacade

Metacade aims to supercharge, reward, and connect developers and players, providing an unfair advantage through plug-and-play community initiatives and testing, early access, dev-player collaboration, financial rewards, gigs, accolades, and a thriving ecosystem, all in a seamless, enjoyable platform.

It aims to become the premier gaming platform that empowers developers and players, providing unparalleled opportunities for growth and collaboration.

