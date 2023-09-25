Key events to monitor in the last trading week of September

The last trading week of the month has just started, and it is full of critical economic events that will move markets. What will traders focus on now that the most important central banks’ decisions are behind?

Lagarde and Powell’s speeches

Copy link to section

Even though market participants heard from Lagarde and Powell during their press conferences last week, their speeches scheduled for this week are also relevant.

Save

Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, will testify later today before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in Brussels. She will likely emphasize why the central bank raised the key interest rates last week, so euro traders should be vigilant.

On Thursday, Fed’s Powell speaks too, this time at a town hall event with educators hosted by the Federal Reserve. Questions and answers are expected, and so volatility will pick up.

Save

Consumer Confidence and Building Permits/New Home Sales data

Copy link to section

On Tuesday, the CB Consumer Confidence is due. The market expects a print of 105.5; the indicator is important because it is a leading one. It shows the shape of consumer spending, which makes up for a majority of economic activity.

Housing data is back in focus due to the sharp increase in the funds rate. Higher interest rates make it difficult for people to get a mortgage; thus, the housing industry numbers can tell much about the shape of the US economic activity.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Q2 GDP and August PCE inflation data

Copy link to section

On the same day as Powell’s speech, only a little earlier, the Final GDP q/q is due to be released. The market expects 2.3%, and the final release rarely differs, but it will move markets if it does.

Finally, the August PCE Price Index m/m is due on Friday. This is the Fed’s favored measure of inflation, and any deviation from the 0.2% expected will move the US dollar as well as the stock market.

On top of everything, Friday will be the month’s last trading day. Therefore, volatility spikes surrounding fixing times should be viewed as the norm.

Save