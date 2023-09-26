CAD/JPY buy signal: riding the trend continuation

By:
on Sep 26, 2023
Listen
1Share
  • CAD/JPY is making higher highs and will possibly continue so in the coming weeks
  • The trading signal provided should last 1 week with a potential upside of 6.51%
  • The price will remain calm as no high-impact news is due in 2-3 days.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

CAD/JPY trading strategy

Copy link to section
  • Buy/sell asset: Buy CAD/JPY
  • Entry price: 109.965
  • Stop loss: 109.452
  • Leverage: 3x
  • Take profit 1: 110.500
  • Take profit 2: 111.350
  • Take profit 3: 112.350
  • Timeframe: 1 week
  • Maximum profit: 6.51%
  • Maximum loss: 1.41%

CAD/JPY chart and technical analysis

Copy link to section
  • Save

CAD/JPY is in a bullish trend and the price is making a pull-back after retesting a major daily resistance supply area of 110.500. The price will possibly retrace back to the 109.965 support level before going for new highs.

Price has also formed a bullish head and shoulder pattern which signifies the continuation of the bullish trend.

  • Save

The entry price has been set at 109.965 level because this level acts as a support level and right shoulder of the inverse head and shoulder pattern. The third confirmation is the 0.786 Fibonacci level around this level.

CAD/JPY fundamental analysis

Copy link to section

There is no high-impact news on the Canadian dollar and the Japanese yen this week. Price will remain relatively calm throughout this week.

  • Save

The market was significantly volatile last and this week it will possibly remain less volatile.

Canadian dollar to Japanese yen trade idea takeaways

Copy link to section
  • CAD/JPY will possibly continue its bullish trend after making retracing back to the 109.965 support level.  
  • This trade has been sent after multiple confirmations.
  • Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
  • The risk-to-reward ratio for this trade is 1:4.65.
  • Good luck!
  • Save
Ad

Looking to capitalise on rising & falling USD, GBP, EUR rates? Trade forex in minutes with our top-rated broker, eToro.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

  • Save
10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Trade forex
CAD JPY Technical Analysis Forex Trading Ideas
  • Save