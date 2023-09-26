CAD/JPY buy signal: riding the trend continuation

CAD/JPY trading strategy Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Buy CAD/JPY

Entry price: 109.965

Stop loss: 109.452

Leverage: 3x

Take profit 1: 110.500

Take profit 2: 111.350

Take profit 3: 112.350

Timeframe: 1 week

Maximum profit: 6.51%

Maximum loss: 1.41%

CAD/JPY chart and technical analysis

CAD/JPY is in a bullish trend and the price is making a pull-back after retesting a major daily resistance supply area of 110.500. The price will possibly retrace back to the 109.965 support level before going for new highs.

Price has also formed a bullish head and shoulder pattern which signifies the continuation of the bullish trend.

The entry price has been set at 109.965 level because this level acts as a support level and right shoulder of the inverse head and shoulder pattern. The third confirmation is the 0.786 Fibonacci level around this level.

CAD/JPY fundamental analysis

There is no high-impact news on the Canadian dollar and the Japanese yen this week. Price will remain relatively calm throughout this week.

The market was significantly volatile last and this week it will possibly remain less volatile.

Canadian dollar to Japanese yen trade idea takeaways

CAD/JPY will possibly continue its bullish trend after making retracing back to the 109.965 support level.

This trade has been sent after multiple confirmations.

Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.

The risk-to-reward ratio for this trade is 1:4.65.

Good luck!

