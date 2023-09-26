Potential Nvidia rival Kneron raises another $49 million

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Kneron – a California-based AI chips startup that eventually hopes to rival Nvidia Corp raised another $49 million on Tuesday.

Kneron CEO spoke with CNBC today

The announcement arrives as the semiconductor company presses ahead with commercialising its chips designed specifically for artificial intelligence.

Kneron has now raised a total of $97 million in its Series B funding round. Albert Liu – its Chief Executive said today on CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe”:

With this tranche in funding, Kneron is specifically focused on expanding its efforts in enabling AI to make autonomous driving a reality.

Notable investors that participated in the said funding round include communications technology company Alltek and Foxconn – a Taiwanese multinational that assembles iPhones for Apple Inc.

Kneron is committed to on-device AI

Kneron designs its chips or neural processing units (NPUs) particularly for cars and consumer electronics. Its semiconductors, therefore, enable AI on a device itself instead of on the cloud like Nvidia – something that many believe is better not just for speed but also for security.

On Tuesday, CEO Liu also said that higher costs related to the use of graphics processing units (GPUs) could also help its economical chips like its latest KL750 in terms of demand.

Other prominent names that are committed to on-device artificial intelligence include Qualcomm and MediaTek – which means that Kneron already has significant competition in this space.

The AI chips startup ended 2022 with close to $0.9 million in revenue.

