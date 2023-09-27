CAC 40 forecast: bullish flag pattern points to more upside

It has been a terrible summer for stock market investors. Literally, the markets did not go anywhere.

Take the CAC 40 index – the leading French stock market index. After trading close to 7,600 points in May, it began a long consolidation that still stretches.

News has not been particularly bullish on both sides of the Atlantic. On the one hand, in Europe, the ECB raised the interest rates to new historical levels. Higher interest rates hurt risky assets such as stocks.

On the other hand, the US equity market, which usually leads other markets, also went nowhere during the summer. Hence, there was no real catalyst bullish for stocks – just the opposite.

On top of that, the bond market sold off hard in September despite investors buying bonds attracted by the higher yields.

But trading or investing in stocks is a long game. Patience is needed, and it might just be what CAC 40 investors need.

Bullish flag keeps the hope alive for CAC 40 investors

As the name suggests, a bullish flag is a bullish continuation pattern. Simply put, the market should continue in the same direction as the trend before the flag’s formation – higher.

It is characterized by a powerful bullish trend with strong momentum, followed by a consolidation. Also, it has a measured move equal to the length of the bullish trend prior to the flag’s formation.

Stocks bottomed last October. Since then, CAC 40 rallied 2,000 points before the consolidation started. Therefore, the rally might be the flag’s poll and the consolidation of the actual flag.

The measured move in orange on the chart above is about 2,000 points long. It should be projected from the upper edge of the flag. Assuming that level is approximately 7,400 points, it indicates the possibility that CAC 40 will rally another 2,000 points once it closes above the flag.

Moreover, it must do so in approximately the same time as it took to rally to the flag formation from the October bottom.

For all these to happen, we need a reason. It could be anything – a central bank decision, a turnaround in the bond market, some positive news out of the Ukraine front, some positive news on inflation, etc. Anything.

What matters is that hope is not lost for stock market investors. Often, in hindsight, such periods of consolidation look so obvious. The only thing that investors need is more patience.