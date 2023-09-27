Gold short opportunity as the US dollar soars
- Gold is possibly going to retest the 1850.0 support level and beyond in the coming weeks.
- Trading signal provided should last 1-2 week with a potential upside of 8.55%
- The price of Gold will stable as there is no high-impact news that will impact the market substantially
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
XAU/USD trading strategyCopy link to section
- Buy/sell asset: Buy XAU/USD
- Entry price: 1905.0
- Stop loss: 1919.0
- Leverage: 3x
- Take profit 1: 1890.0
- Take profit 2: 1870.0
- Take profit 3: 1850.7
- Timeframe: 1-2 weeks
- Maximum profit: 8.55%
- Maximum loss: 2.22%
XAU/USD chart and technical analysisCopy link to section
The price of Gold recently dropped below the 4-week low amidst the strengthening US dollar. The price of the US dollar is expected to rally further in the coming weeks which will potentially push the Gold price further down.
The price dropped below the 1905.0 support level and will possibly continue the bearish trend. I am expecting the price will make a pull-back to the same level which now will act as a resistance level and from there it will continue its downward trend. The 0.786 Fibonacci level around 1905.0 is another confirmation for sell entry at this level.
I am expecting the Gold price to drop to 1850.00 support level in the coming weeks.
GOLD fundamental analysisCopy link to section
There is a 40% chance that the Fed will need to raise interest rates “meaningfully” to beat inflation, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.
However, the Gold price will remain calm this week as there is no major news that could impact the market significantly.
GOLD to USD trade idea takeawaysCopy link to section
- The price of Gold is under pressure amid the strong rally of USD.
- USD is expected to continue the rally for the coming weeks, so the Gold price will keep dropping.
- Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
- The risk-to-reward ratio for this trade is 1:3.8.
- Good luck!
Invest in commodities like Gold, Wheat, Lithium, Oil & more in minutes with our highest-rated broker, eToro.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.