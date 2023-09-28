Should you buy or sell the JPY as it approaches BOJ’s intervention levels?

There has been a crazy price action in the Japanese yen (JPY) currency pairs lately. More precisely, during the summer, the JPY selloff intensified, despite comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) that a normalization of the monetary policy is likely.

However, in July, the market was disappointed that the BOJ did not act then and delayed the decision. As such, the JPY slide resumed, and now it trades at levels where the central bank intervened last year.

Interventions are not uncommon in Japan. The Ministry of Finance said this week that all options are on the table given the yen’s excessive weakness.

Was this a warning for JPY sellers? One thing is sure: selling the JPY at current levels is risky as these are the levels that the central bank did not tolerate less than a year ago. So why would it tolerate them now?

Bank of Japan – the outlier among major central banks

Copy link to section

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, all major central banks in the world began tightening their monetary policies to fight rising inflation. That is all but one – the Bank of Japan.

The Bank of Japan introduced a yield curve control program on the 10-year JGB (Japanese Government Bond) yield in September 2016, and the program is still in place. At the same time, the policy rate remained unchanged.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

It would be ironic if the Bank of Japan would start tightening the policy while other central banks may have reached their peak rates of the current tightening cycle. Sometimes, central bankers are even asked when they see the first rate cut.

These are probably reasons investors keep selling the yen – monetary policy easing continues, and there is no move from the BOJ. However, Japan is at an inflection point, and the currency market is usually the first to show it.

Dangerous levels to be long USD/JPY

Copy link to section

In the last part of 2022, the BOJ intervened (twice) by selling US dollars and buying the yen. The first time, it wasn’t taken seriously, but the second time, the market reacted by sending the USD/JPY from 152 to 128 in a few months.

Such a move is huge by all standards.

However, slowly but surely, the market’s mood turned around. After a selloff from 144 to 140 in July this year, as the central bank tweaked a bit its yield curve control program, the USD/JPY exchange rate started to climb over the summer.

It now trades at levels between the previous two interventions. Staying long here is only for the brave ones.