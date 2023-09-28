What will a US government shutdown mean for financial markets?

A US government shutdown looks imminent as we approach October 1. Many deals have been reached in the last minutes, but this time, a shutdown looks increasingly possible.

It would not be the first time a shutdown has happened. Before looking at possible scenarios of what it would mean for financial markets, let’s focus on what changes under a shutdown.

What is a government shutdown?

Under such a scenario, the US government can only spend on essential services like safety and law enforcement. Almost two million federal employees will be sent home until a bipartisan deal to reopen the government will be reached.

Economic reports will be delayed. As such, if we are to see a shutdown at the start of October, the NFP and inflation reports for the previous months will be delayed.

This means that the Federal Reserve will not have access to data, so the uncertainty rises. On average, most shutdowns lasted about five days, even though the last one a decade ago took 35 days.

What impact will it have on financial markets?

The good news for stocks is that during shutdowns, the stock market performed rather well in the past. A year after the shutdown ended, stocks were up on average about 13%.

Can we see something similar this time around?

We certainly can, considering that the Fed will have to do less in the case of a government shutdown, as suggested by Fed’s Kashkari. That would be bullish for stocks and bearish on the dollar.

Another risk is that the UAW (United Auto Workers) union strike prolongs more than anticipated. Both the shutdown and the strike were not part of the Fed’s last forecast, so the Fed may turn dovish, especially if the two negatively impact the economy.