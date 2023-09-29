Crypto resiliency continues as Shiba Memu token sale gains steam

Cryptocurrencies have been the most resilient assets in September as a sense of fear spread in the financial market. In the US, key indices like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and Russell 2000 slumped to their lowest levels in months. Similarly, the fear and greed index plunged to the lowest level in months.

Market risks increased in September

Bitcoin, after plunging to a multi-month low of $24,800 in September, bounced back to over $27,000. Other popular coins like Tron, Chainlink, and Loom Network have jumped to the highest level in months.

Interestingly, this recovery happened in the same month as the Federal Reserve committed to continue hiking interest rates. If this happens, it will push rates to a high of 5.75%, the highest level in more than two decades. With mortgage rates nearing 8%, there are risks about the state of the economy.

There are other potential risks in the market. First, the US is headed to a government shutdown that can last for a few weeks. Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe that the shutdown will shave 0.2% of the economy for every week it goes on.

Second, auto workers are still in a major strike that could go on for a few months. Analysts believe that this strike will also lead to a substantial slowdown of the economy. The automotive industry and its value chain account for ~4% of the economy.

Further, there are inflation risks in the US as crude oil prices jumped. The most recent data showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose from 3.2% in July to 3.7% in August. This trend will likely continue rising as gasoline prices near the key level of $4.

Therefore, it was quite surprising that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies thrived as the market faced these risks. In contrast, the bond sell-off continued, pushing key ETFs like TLT, BND, and VGLT to their lowest level in years, as I wrote here.

Shiba Memu token sale continues

At the same time, it is also surprising that Shiba Memu continued its token sale this month. Data in its website shows that the developers raised over $3.3 million from investors as the token sale nears its end.

The cash raised happened as investors remained enthusiastic about the token and the growing meme coins and artificial intelligence trends. One of the biggest AI news during the month was the decision by Amazon to invest in Anthropic.

For starters, Shiba Memu is an upcoming meme coin that combines its AI features. It aims to take advantage of two growing themes in the market. For example, we have seen the successful launch of key tokens like Bonk and Pepe. The developers will incorporate several features like Neural Language Processing (NLP) and linear regression to boost its utility. They also hope that it will become a self-marketing machine.