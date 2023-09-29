Memeinator Announced: Taking on the Meme Coin Market With a $1 Billion Vision

London, United Kingdom, September 29th, 2023, Chainwire

Having already raised $500K in less than 48 hours, Memeinator has already stormed through to stage 3 of its presale, on its relentless mission to redefine the meme coin sector.

The project’s grand vision was born from the frustration of seeing relentless false promises and overhyped coins, that were endless parodies of each other replete with nonsensical messaging. These have made investors forget much of the fun and magic that once existed in the meme coin space.

With its groundbreaking AI-driven game, blossoming community, and out-of-this-world prize offerings like a trip to space with Virgin Galactic, there’s never been a meme coin like it.

Drawing on a certain timeless ’90s action movie, Memeinator is here to right these wrongs. This revolutionary project is building a solid and dynamic community of meme coin fans from the ground up. A community who shares in its vision and are ready to bring trust back into meme coins.

The Memeinator ‘resistance’ is already off to a flying start with over 20,000 people having already joined on Twitter to follow the launch and vibrant discussions ongoing in both the Telegram and Discord communities.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

To ensure the project’s credibility and security, Memeinator has been audited by Solid Proof. Solid Proof has been auditing new blockchain projects since 2020. Based in Germany – the auditor focuses on assessing project protocols, reliability, smart contracts and KYC assessments for crypto projects. This puts Memeinator alongside high-profile audits for projects including UNCX, Shopping.io and ZyberSwap.

Memeinator is available to buy now on the official website.

Tokenomics and roadmap

Copy link to section

The MMTR Tokenomics have a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with a generous percentage allocated to community engagement for competition and marketing pools to support the presale, and a further 5% for exchange liquidity provision. The token will be deflationary, with the team enacting a burn mechanism as needed to maintain the price. Take a look at Memeinator’s whitepaper to see the full vision.

The whitepaper shows the project split into four meticulously planned phases. This will see the project move from inception in Phase 1 (team formation, blockchain and smart contract development & marketing launch) all the way to the presale completion that outlines CEX listings and the Memeinator game launch.

Within also lies an outline for a staking program and NFT launch, details of which will be announced during the course of the presale.

The final objective, stated as “Gain no.1 market cap amongst meme coins” forms an integral part of the team’s ambition: tongue-in-cheek but daring and determined. This will form a core part of the project’s branding and ethos.

Meme Warfare: A game-changer

Copy link to section

Memeinator will launch ‘Meme Warfare’ next year. Powered by AI, this shoot-em-up game blends the chaos of battle with the absurdity of the memesphere. It allows players to step into the Memeinator’s virtual chassis to take part in humor-infused clashes as it blasts rival meme coin characters into oblivion.

The coins represented in the game will be in line with their real-world relevance. Meme Warfare’s backend “Memescanner” AI will be simultaneously scanning the Web and feeding data into the game. This adds an extra layer of engagement and realism. If a meme coin is performing poorly on the market, it’s the gamer’s job to obliterate it.

Redefining the meme coin space by going to space

Copy link to section

Memeinator is offering the trip of a lifetime to one lucky prize winner, with a trip to space aboard Virgin Galactic. Hosted on Gleam, Memeinator is showing its competitors that it doesn’t mess around when rewarding its community.

Beyond first prize, the project will release exclusive NFTs during its presale. While details remain top secret at this stage, the NFTs serve to further strengthen and grow the community whilst providing a tangible virtual identity to this groundbreaking meme coin.

Having already raised $500K in less than 48 hours, the Memeinator presale is already on its third stage. However with the presale ongoing and less than $100K before it hits stage 4, users can still get involved and win this gargantuan prize.

About Memeinator

Copy link to section

Memeinator is the antidote to the hundreds of throwaway meme coins that lack any legitimate utility. With its deflationary token, engaged community, expertly crafted NFT collection, and AI-powered video game, it offers real innovation instead of just hype. Its purpose is to eclipse its rival meme coins. And, on the way, deliver strong returns to its community via both trading its MMTR coin and staking.

For more information and to buy Memeinator (MMTR) visit the website.

Website | Whitepaper | Socials

Contact

Memeinator

Memeinator team

[email protected]