USD/JPY reversal started, 1:3 rr ratio possible

USD/JPY forms a reversal pattern at 150

Trading signal should last 2-3 weeks with a potential of 1:3 rr ratio

USD/JPY trades at BOJ intervention levels

USD/JPY trading strategy

Sell USD/JPY

Entry price: 149

Stop loss: 152

Leverage: 3x

Take profit 1: 145

Take profit 2: 142

Take profit 3: 140

Timeframe: 2-3 weeks

Risk-reward ratio: 1:3

USD/JPY chart & technical analysis

USD/JPY rallied since the start of 2023; not even the regional banks’ crisis in the US in March could stop it. Now, it trades near the 2022 highs and at levels where the Bank of Japan intervened.

The upside move following a contracting triangle resembles a terminal pattern. Such patterns form at the end of impulsive waves and signal a major top or a bottom is near.

Japanese Yen fundamentals

The JPY was sold aggressively because the Bank of Japan kept a dovish bias. But now the weakness has reached levels where the central bank reacted in the past, hinting that it is unwilling to tolerate it.

USD to JPY trade idea takeaways

The risk-reward ratio is an attractive one given that USD/JPY stretched so high

I’m expecting the decline to happen much faster than the upside

Once it stretches to 140, more downside is possible

A move to 152 would invalidate this scenario

