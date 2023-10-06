Orange price surges as the industry faces the perfect storm

Orange juice price continued surging this week as concerns about supply rose. Data by Investing shows that orange juice futures surged to an all-time high of $377 on Thursday. It has jumped by more than 317% from its lowest level in 2020, making it one of the best-performing commodities in the market. It has almost doubled this year.

Orange juice price has surged as investors brace for a new normal of high demand and low supplies. A key supply concern is Florida, the biggest producing state in the United States.

Florida has gone through numerous challenges in the past few years. A key challenge is hurricanes, which have hurt its orange farmers. Hurricane Irma, which happened in 2017 knocked down thousands of acres of citrus trees. A report at the time said that it knocked between 50% and 90% of the state’s citrus trees in its worst damage since 1945.

The crisis had numerous implications. First, the immediate impact was reduced orange supply in the United States. Second, as the pace of hurricanes worsen because of climate change, there is a likelihood that more damage will continue.

Third, unlike other crops like corn and soybeans, it takes a longer period for citrus plants to grow. Grafted citrus trees take 2-3 years to start producing fruits while seed grown ones take 7-10 years.

Worse, Florida is going through a major drought. According to the US Drought Monitor, the state’s drought has reached levels not seen in more than a decade. 88% of the state is in a drought, impacting orange juice yield.

Therefore, the US, a major consumer of orange juice, is now boosting its imports from key countries like Brazil and Mexico, Brazil is the biggest orange-producing country in the world. It produced over 16.9 million metric tons in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The challenge for orange juice is that its supply cannot be ramped up as demand rises since it takes more time to grow. At the same time, many orange-producing countries, especially in Europe, are going through a drought and a heat wave.

Worse, even Brazil is going through challenges. The most recent challenge was the greening disease at some parts of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais. A study showed that the disease incidence rose to 38% this year, up from 24% in 2022.