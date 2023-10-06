VEXT Is Now Available On Gate.io

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

London, United Kingdom, October 6th, 2023, Chainwire

VEXT is now available (10:00AM UTC) on Gate.io, another renowned global centralized exchange.

Users can head over to Gate.io now by CLICKING HERE so they don’t miss out on the exclusive rewards and bonuses up for grabs!

This is a defining moment where users have the opportunity to be part of shaping the VEXT future.

Users can make sure they get access, by clicking this link and heading to the Gate.io website.

Veloce Media Group, powered by VEXT is perfectly positioned to drive Web3 adoption. To date, VMG has attracted over 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views with a focus on gaming, purpose-driven motorsport, and now Web3.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Veloce’s token, VEXT, empowers holders to become part of the Veloce ecosystem who will have further influence, integration and rewards over decentralized assets within the Veloce Media Group – encompassing its well-established multiple gaming and real-world teams, creators, leagues, games, stores and content channels.

Make sure to follow VEXT across socials below and join us as we shape the VEXT future!

Users can stay tuned for some exciting updates by visiting Veloce’s:

Website | Telegram Group | Telegram Channel | Twitter | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | CoinMarketCap | CoinGecko | ByBit | MEXC | Toobit | Poloniex | DigiFinex | WhiteBIT | Gate.io

About Veloce Media Group:

Founded in 2018, Veloce is a multi-pillared gaming and sports media group operating across some of the most innovative, fast-growing, and future-focused sectors in the UK.

Headquartered in London, the Veloce brand comprises the industry-leading gaming and racing platform, Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit, Veloce Racing, currently competing in the renowned Extreme E championship.

As the world’s largest digital racing media network, Veloce has so far attracted over 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views with a focus on esports, gaming, purpose-driven motorsport, and Web3.

Veloce is partnered with a number of high-profile teams from across the globe, running multiple gaming and esports team operations, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, and Yas Heat. Well-established JV sub-brands, including Lando Norris’ gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, make up another key aspect of Veloce’s vast global network.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.velocemediagroup.com/

Contact

Head Of Digital Marketing

Louis Broomfield

Veloce Media Group

[email protected]