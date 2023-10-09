TG.Casino Token Presale Passes $500k Milestone with Upcoming Telegram-Powered Platform

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, October 9th, 2023, Chainwire

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The token presale for upcoming crypto casino TG.Casino has now raced past $500,000 and is approaching the $1 million soft cap mark.

TG.Casino Token ($TGC) is currently available to purchase for $0.125 – holding the token allows users to generate staking rewards and earn a share of casino profits through a token buyback once it is launched.

At the time of writing the presale has raised almost $700,000 with the staking annual percentage yield (APY) set at 737%.

Stake $TGC to earn rewards and share casino profits

Copy link to section

TG.Casino is a fully decentralized and licensed crypto casino – powered by Telegram – that will offer instant and anonymous play, anonymous crypto transfers, thousands of slots, classic casino games, and a competitive sportsbook.

However, unlike many other casinos in the crypto space TG.Casino, which has not yet launched, is offering native token $TGC for holders to earn further rewards beyond gambling and wagering.

Staking

Copy link to section

The first is through its staking mechanism, with presale buyers able to add purchased $TGC tokens immediately to the staking pool and generate an APY.

As outlined above, the current APY is over 737% meaning those who have purchased early will continue to accrue tokens as the presale continues. The APY will reduce as more tokens are locked into the pool meaning.

Profit sharing/token buyback/burn mechanism

Copy link to section

Staking will also play an integral role in the profit-sharing system.

Users who have tokens staked once the casino is up and running will earn a share of daily profits through a planned token buyback system.

$RLB, the native token of Rollbit, surged 60% and reached a peak market cap of $700 million after it announced a buyback scheme in August.

The TG.Casino buyback will see the casino use a share of daily profits, once live, to purchase $TGC tokens and distribute them to those who are staking.

This will allow token buyers to earn more tokens. However, the buyback goes a step further by also adding a burn mechanism as a feature.

From the buyback, 60% of purchased tokens will be distributed to stakers as rewards, with 40% sent to a burn address meaning they are permanently taken out of supply.

As has been shown with the likes of Maker ($MKR) and Verasity ($VRA), token burns can have a positive effect on price, as the supply is reduced and the value of an individual token increases.

Presale info and tokenomics

Copy link to section

The presale launched in late September and is offering tokens at a fixed price of $0.125 through one round.

There is a max supply of 100 million tokens with 40 million allocated to the presale (40%) with a soft cap of $1 million – which is now 67% sold out – and a hard cap of $5 million.

There is a minimum purchase of 100 tokens ($12.50), with $TGC an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that can be purchased with ETH, BNB or USDT.

The remaining supply will be allocated to decentralized exchange liquidity (20%), the staking pool (20%), the rewards system (10%), marketing (5%), and affiliates (5%).

Its token smart contract has been audited by Coinsult with no major security issues found.

Telegram-powered casino

Copy link to section

TG.Casino will utilize powerful Telegram bots to offer users an enhanced customer experience, with players able to enjoy anonymous and instant crypto gambling.

The crypto casino is fully licensed by the government of Curacao, and follows anti-money-laundering and responsible gambling policies. Some players will only be able to access the site via a VPN, however.

Players use the messaging app, which has almost 800 million active global users, to access the casino via command-based prompts.

That means that sign-up is instantaneous and anonymous, with no KYC verification steps to complete, and the casino and Telegram recognizing a phone number as a unique reference for individual players.

Telegram also allows players to deposit and withdraw crypto instantly and anonymously, via trusted crypto wallets such as MetaMask, Coinbase and Trust Wallet.

Players can transfer around a dozen cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH and USDT, without fees and with a minimum amount of just $1 (or equivalent).

Once live, the casino will offer thousands of leading and provably fair slots games – such as Aviator and Plinko – from leading and trusted developers like Spribe, Hacksaw, and Evolution.

TG.Casino will have casino classics such as Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette, with both live and virtual dealers and dozens of different tables that are suitable for both novice players and high rollers.

There will also be a sportsbook with competitive odds from leading providers, such as BetRadar, with pre-game and in-play markets on competitions such as the Premier League, NFL, NBA, and many more, including eSports.

New players at TG.casino can earn a 150% matched first deposit bonus, up to $30,000, and get 300 free spins – there is a 40x wagering requirement to receive the full bonus.

For more information on the casino – as well as the presale, staking and buyback mechanism – users can read through the TG.Casino whitepaper or join the Telegram community group

Disclaimer:

TG.Casino is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact

TGCASINO

TG Casino

[email protected]