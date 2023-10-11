Immutable and AWS partner to boost Web3 gaming

Immutable, a Web3 gaming platform on Ethereum, has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a partnership that aims to promote development and adoption across the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

The collaboration with Amazon will see Immutable “gain access to a vast pipeline of game studio leads, support for successful deal closures, and up to $100k in AWS cloud credits per Immutable customer.” As per details in the blog announcement, the partnership will change the future of gaming in the world.

Immutable joins Amazon’s ISV Accelerate Program

As part of the collaboration, Immutable announced it had joined Amazon’s “co-sell program” dubbed ISV Accelerate Program. The move allows the blockchain platform to access expert resources available to software solutions providers in the AWS ecosystem. Tapping into this offering will allow Immutable to not only secure prospective customers but also leverage the network to strike major deals with game studios globally.

AWS will also help Immutable’s growth via an enhanced support program for game developers and gaming infrastructure. John Kearney, the head of startups, Amazon Web Services, Australia and New Zealand, said:

“AWS is supercharging Immutable’s development by onboarding new game studios, and providing them with resources through our flagship AWS Activate startup program and AWS’s ISV Accelerate Program, which give them the tools to accelerate their global launch.”

Immutable’s partnership with AWS adds to other key collaborations across the industry, including with companies like GameStop and Illuvium. ImmutableX saw a notable spike in its price early this year when the Illuvium: Beyond spin-off went live on the platform.

It also comes ahead of the blockchain platform’s upcoming launch of its Immutable zkEVM, a compatibility initiative that will see developers able to create and deploy web3 games without the need to grasp a new programming language.