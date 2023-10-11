Palm oil price suffers a harsh reversal amid oversupply concerns

Palm oil price suffered a harsh reversal this week amid soaring inventories in Indonesia, the biggest producer in the world. Data compiled by Business Insider shows that the price tumbled to a low of 746 on Wednesday, the lowest level in almost four months. It peaked at 975 in April this year.

Several important agricultural commodities like cocoa, orange juice, and olive oil have jumped to multi-decade highs this year as the market reflected on the drought in many countries. Palm oil has also rallied this year because of the elevated fears of an El Nino.

El Nino is a catastrophic weather event that leads to drought in many Asian countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. The latter is the biggest palm oil producer in the world. Therefore, palm oil price has dropped as the El Nino event has delayed.

At the same time, palm oil inventories have risen sharply in the past few months. Data published by Reuters showed that Malaysian stocks rose to the highest level since October last year even as the country boosted its exports.

India is also seeing high palm oil inventories, which happened as customers prepared for El Nino. The country’s palm oil imports plunged by 26% in September as inventories soared to the highest level on record.

Still, there is a likelihood that palm oil prices will bounce back in the coming months. For one, olive oil prices have surged to a record high, which could lead to more demand for palm oil. Palm oil is often used as a substitute for olive oil.

At the same time, there are concerns about the ageing palm trees and low yields in the industry. In a recent report, Oil World, a research company, warned that there was an alarming drop in average yields because of low replanting. As such, it is estimated that palm oil production will drop to 1.8 million tons in the next decade.

Another challenge for palm oil is that it is different than other crops like corn and soybeans. Palm oil takes at least three years to start bearing fruit. Therefore, while we have some high inventories now, there is a likelihood that supplies will wane in the coming years.

Demand, on the other hand, is still high because palm oil is used to manufacture some of the most popular products in the world. It is used in making detergents, food products, ice cream, and soap among others.