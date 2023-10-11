Xsolla Headless Checkout Unlocks Advanced Customization For Game Developers

Sherman Oaks, United States, October 10th, 2023, FinanceWire

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces Headless Checkout, an advanced payment customization feature to help game developers create a fully branded and revenue-optimized purchasing experience for their players, all while ensuring a compliant and secure payment flow.

Headless Checkout is part of the new version of Xsolla Pay Station, the company’s flagship product. There are multiple ways to build checkout experiences within Pay Station, and developers can choose any of the three integration options based on the needs of their business.

This newest version of Xsolla Pay Station presents diverse integration options to meet the varying needs of developers and businesses, including the cutting-edge Headless Checkout. Hosted Checkout offers an immediate solution for developers seeking a fast and simple way to monetize their games. This option features a ready-to-use user interface and key customization elements such as preset fonts, payment UI themes, and receipt email formats. These can be easily modified through the Xsolla Publisher Account, making Hosted Checkout a convenient and straightforward avenue for quick game monetization.

Components Checkout offers a more seamless user experience for developers seeking greater customization by embedding the UI directly into partner stores. For the ultimate in flexibility and control, Headless Checkout is the go-to choice. It provides advanced layout management and an unparalleled level of customization by enabling developers to integrate the checkout process seamlessly into their store interfaces. API calls from Xsolla provide the necessary elements and components to create tailored payment experiences. Developers obtain a greater level of control over both the interface and the user experience. This control is vital for increasing player engagement, fostering loyalty, and improving conversion rates.

“We’re excited to offer game developers a friction-reducing white-label payment solution that they can tailor specifically to the needs of their games and players,” said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. “Headless Checkout is the perfect solution for game developers that want to fully own and customize the payment experience, match their branding, and seamlessly integrate everything into the design of their games.”

Headless Checkout benefits include:

Highly customizable payment experience. Headless Checkout is a UI separate from the back-end functionality, allowing complete modification of the purchasing flow. Like Hosted Checkout and Components Checkout, it has built-in support for 700+ payment methods, and 130+ currencies, across 200+ geographies.

Headless Checkout is a UI separate from the back-end functionality, allowing complete modification of the purchasing flow. Like Hosted Checkout and Components Checkout, it has built-in support for 700+ payment methods, and 130+ currencies, across 200+ geographies. Brand consistency. Developers can fully customize the user interface to seamlessly match and fit into the design of their games or gaming systems to provide a seamless experience for players and emphasize branding.

Developers can fully customize the user interface to seamlessly match and fit into the design of their games or gaming systems to provide a seamless experience for players and emphasize branding. Complete ownership and control. Developers can run and manage their own A/B tests to determine which payment experiences lead to higher conversions and revenue .

Developers can run and manage their own A/B tests to determine which payment experiences lead to higher conversions and revenue Global security and compliance. As a merchant of record, Xsolla handles the complexity of global payments, taxes, and compliance.

As a merchant of record, Xsolla handles the complexity of global payments, taxes, and compliance. Enhanced customer privacy and security. Headless Checkout has pre-built UI components to deal with sensitive payment details so that information does not have to interact with developers’ systems.

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

