MT Tower Elevates the Metaverse Experience: Listed on MEXC Exchange and Redefining Engagement, Authenticity, and Inclusivity

Madrid, Spain, October 16th, 2023, Chainwire

The metaverse is ablaze with excitement and innovation, and standing tall at the forefront of this digital revolution is none other than MT Tower.

MT Tower is poised to transform the influencer and social media landscape into a vibrant and immersive wonderland. With a commitment to cutting-edge innovation, MT Tower aims to deliver an unparalleled experience that captivates and delights.

A New Era of Engagement

MT Tower, or Meta Tower, isn’t just any run-of-the-mill metaverse platform; it’s a lifestyle and gaming sensation. At its core, it’s all about redefining how influencers connect with their audiences and how social media comes to life in this immersive digital universe.

Authenticity Unleashed

MT Tower’s unique feature that sets it apart from the rest is its unwavering dedication to authenticity. Unlike other metaverse platforms that rely solely on avatars and artificial environments, MT Tower introduces the groundbreaking concept of “Real-World Bridges.” It’s like teleporting to real-world locations that have been scanned, and for influencers, this opens doors to a world of exciting possibilities. Influencers can now take their followers on a journey that feels more genuine and relatable than ever before.

Creating Unique Experiences

In MT Tower, influencers become the ultimate creators. Influencers are given a blank canvas to craft experiences that go beyond traditional social media boundaries. The platform’s immersive nature lets Influencers host events, interact with fans, and create unique virtual spaces for their audiences. For example, a concert on the peak of a digital mountain or a Q&A session in a meticulously replicated historic landmark. MT Tower empowers influencers to bring their creative visions to life like never before.

Empowering Creators and Influencers

In the ever-evolving metaverse, Gen Z and creators are all about self-expression. Traditional social media platforms often limit avatar customization options, stifling creators’ authenticity online. MT Tower addresses this issue by offering a dedicated space for creators to design, showcase, and trade virtual assets. This not only empowers influencers to create avatars that truly reflect their identities but also provides a unique avenue for content creation that resonates deeply with their audiences.

Privacy and Security

As influencers and users venture through the metaverse, concerns about privacy and security take center stage. MT Tower has taken a proactive approach to address these concerns, ensuring influencers can confidently engage with their followers. With the perfect blend of immersive experiences and robust privacy measures, MT Tower is setting the gold standard for secure interactions in the metaverse.

Governance and Inclusivity

Navigating the intricate metaverse landscape requires effective governance, given its decentralized structures and diverse participants. MT Tower is committed to establishing fair and transparent rules, providing a stable environment for influencers to thrive. Furthermore, the platform prioritizes inclusivity, ensuring that everyone can participate, regardless of their background or resources. This commitment broadens the reach of influencers and fosters diverse and engaged audiences.

The MT Token

MT Tower isn’t just about influencers and creators; The MT token, the heartbeat of this metaverse, is gearing up to make a splash as it gets listed on prestigious cryptocurrency exchanges, including Kanga.Exchange and MEXC. MT token will be listed on the MEXC exchange on October 18th. This exciting development opens up new avenues for influencers and users to explore the metaverse’s economic potential, further expanding their presence and opportunities.

Xsolla – metaverse contractor

Another exciting news is that Xsolla is all set to be the contractor for the entire MT Tower metaverse. The contract has been signed, and the parties have marked the first beta release for April 2024. What’s even more thrilling is that Xsolla and MT Tower are inviting 50 lucky beta testers as they eagerly seek feedback from their community. It’s all about inclusivity and innovation, and MT Tower looks forward with anticipation to the future.

In addition, an audit of the MT token has been conducted by Solidproof, and the team is currently in the process of undergoing a Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure.

About MT Tower media

MetaTower was founded in 2021 in response to the growing interest and demand in the metaverse, the upcoming changes in the influencer space as well as the growing need for new sales channels for e-commerce. The company is co-founded by individuals with many years of experience in the blockchain space, who have worked on numerous crypto projects, are associated with cryptocurrency media and have extensive experience in financial markets. The company MetaTower is registered in Estonia.

Website: https://metatower.com

Social Media: https://linktr.ee/metatower

Contact

COO

Bartek Juraszek

MetaTower

[email protected]