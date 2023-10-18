China GDP outperforms expectations amid IMF downgrade

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) released a slew of economic data on Wednesday morning, including the all-important GDP figures for Q3 2023.

GDP

GDP for the quarter was estimated at 4.90% YoY, well above consensus expectations of 4.40%, as reported by TradingEconomics.com.

This was also above the Q3 2022 GDP growth of 3.90% YoY and is not far off from the government’s 5.00% target for the full year.

Barring Q2 2023, this marked the highest GDP growth since Q3 2021, which was measured at 5.20% YoY.

As expected, the figure moderated from 6.30% YoY in Q2, but received a strong boost from the government’s stimulus package, a rebound in consumer strength, and supportive policy measures.

The previous report benefitted from an increase over and above the low economic base during strict health closures in the prior year.

To sustain economic growth, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has been delivering rate cuts as well as injecting liquidity into the system.

Yet, deflationary fears have continued to plague policymakers.

In terms of additional measures, a more flexible regime regarding down payments on home purchases helped to ease the turmoil in the property sector and support a wider demand base.

These steps have also helped guard against weakness in global growth and geopolitical upheaval in supply chains.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

For the quarter, seasonally-adjusted GDP was 1.30% and came in hotter than expectations of 1.00%.

Q2 growth was revised downwards from 0.80% to 0.50% in the latest report.

Fixed capital investment

Much like the moderation in GDP growth, fixed asset investment moderated to 3.10% YTD during the month of September 2023, falling from 3.20% YTD in the first eight months of the year.

This was marginally below consensus estimates of 3.20% YoY as reported by TradingEconomics.com.

Thus, fixed capital investment has continued its decline in every report published in 2023 since its high of 5.50% YTD in January-February 2023 (although these two months were published as a combined aggregate).

Industrial production and other economic data

On the other hand, industrial production witnessed a strong performance, rising by 4.50% YoY in September 2023.

This was in line with the 4.50% growth in August 2023 marking the highest increase since April 2023 of 5.60% YoY and was marginally above consensus estimates of 4.30% YoY.

On a year-to-date basis, industrial production was up by 4.00% YoY.

Electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply, saw robust growth to 3.50% YoY from 0.20% YoY in August 2023.

Mining and manufacturing both moderated to 1.50% YoY and 5.00% YoY, respectively.

In the previous report, these had been recorded at 2.30% YoY and 5.40% YoY, respectively.

The sharpest improvement came in the chemical raw materials and products industry which grew at 13.40% YoY.

Capacity utilization

Despite the expansion across several industries, the industrial capacity utilization rate declined to 74.50% in Q2 2023 as compared to 75.10% twelve months earlier.

However, this was an improvement from 74.30% in Q1 2023.

As was reported above, for the quarter, mining and manufacturing weaknesses persisted with capacity utilization declining to 74.80% YoY and 75.40%, respectively.

The utilization rate of electricity, heat, gas, and water saw an uptick to 71.40% from 70.60% during the same period.

Retail sales

On the back of an improvement in domestic consumption, retail sales strengthened to 5.50% YoY, outperforming the August report of 4.60% YoY.

This was also well above consensus estimates of 4.90% as reported by TradingEconomics.com, and marked the most significant improvement since registering a rise of 12.70% in May 2023.

This was the third consecutive month of improved growth in retail sales and the ninth consecutive month of expansion since last registering a decline in December 2022 of (-)1.80% YoY.

Unemployment

The official government survey returned an encouraging unemployment figure of 5.00% for September 2023, having declined from 5.20% in the previous month.

The 22-month low was also below market forecasts of an unchanged unemployment rate, while the jobless rate in 31 major cities contracted from 5.30% in August to 5.20% this month.

The average weekly working hours also improved from 48.70 to 48.80.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

For Q1-Q3 2023, unemployment stands at 5.30%.

Worryingly, recruitment firms recently reported a reduction in business, which followed a decision by Chinese policymakers in June 2023 to suspend the publication of the unemployment rate among the crucial 16-24 age group.

IMF downgrades growth trajectory

In its latest forecasts for the Chinese economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its growth projections downwards to 5.00% YoY for 2023, and 4.20% YoY for 2024.

This is compared to the earlier forecast for 5.20% and 4.50%, respectively, and is driven by concerns of a weak recovery, the danger faced by the property sector, and the potential fallout from contagion across financialized assets.

Summary

Recent economic data from China has been mixed.

GDP data for Q3 moderated but surprised to the upside, coming in at 4.90% YoY, and is in the vicinity of the government’s overall annual target.

Industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment outperformed market forecasts, although aggregate capacity utilization and fixed capital investment witnessed a decline.

The primary concern for the economy remains the potential for widespread defaults and panic in the property market, as well as subdued external demand impulses amid high interest rates and recessionary pressures.

At the same time, inflation data from China suggests that deflationary forces are likely just below the surface.

In response, authorities have cut back on key policy rates, rolled out stimulus packages, and made supportive policy changes, including taking measures to attract more foreign investment in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The effectiveness of the government’s measures is yet to be determined, although, any indicators of a lasting recovery are likely to remain muted for the time being.

Despite the potential for larger export demand in the run-up to Christmas, the growth trajectory of China remains uncertain, with most economists anticipating full-year growth to be near 5.00%.

In terms of job creation, the Chinese government is targeting an unemployment rate of 5.50% for 2023.