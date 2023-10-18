GBP/NZD potential short entry at 2.08571
- I am expecting the price will drop to the 2.02963 support level in the coming days and weeks
- Trading signal provided should last 1-2 weeks with a potential upside of 2.69%
- No high-impact news on either pair so the price will possibly remain calm.
GBP/NZD trading strategyCopy link to section
- Buy/sell asset: Sell GBP/NZD
- Entry price: 2.08571
- Stop loss: 2.10102
- Leverage: 1x
- Take profit 1: 2.07247
- Take profit 2: 2.05360
- Take profit 3: 2.02963
- Timeframe: 1-2 weeks
- Maximum profit: 2.69%
- Maximum loss: 0.74%
GBP/NZD chart and technical analysisCopy link to section
GBPNZD is making correction after the steep drop in the past couple of weeks and the price will possibly retrace to the 2.08571 resistance level before continuing the bearish trend. The price is still bearish and the market structure is also bearish.
I am considering a 2.08571 resistance level for sell entry as this level has remained a strong support level in the past and it is also around the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level.
Overall the GBP pairs are dropping against other currencies and this trend will likely remain in the next couple of weeks.
GBP/NZD fundamental analysisCopy link to section
There are no major news events on the British Pound and New Zealand dollar this week. However, high-impact news regarding jobless claims on the US dollar could impact this trade.
If the data turns out positive it will push NZD down and the GBP/NZD price will go up. On the contrary, if the data turns out negative it will strengthen the New Zealand dollar and will push the price of GBP/NZD down.
British Pound to New Zealand dollar trade idea takeawaysCopy link to section
- GBP/NZD will likely retrace back to the 2.08571 resistance level before heading for new lows.
- I am expecting the price will drop to the 2.02963 support level in the coming days.
- Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
- The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:3.6
- The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with a high winning probability.
- Good luck!
