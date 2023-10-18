Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Netflix Inc popped 10% in extended hours after reporting strong results for its third financial quarter.

The stock is being rewarded particularly because the streaming giant came in well above Street estimates for net new subscribers.

Netflix added 8.76 million subscribers in its recently concluded quarter versus 6.0 million only that analysts had forecast.

The mass media company now forecasts net new subscribers in the current financial quarter. Its ad-supported tier now has subscribers in total.

Netflix’s guidance for the fourth quarter

Netflix shares are celebrating after-hours also because the management issued future guidance that was roughly in line with expectations.

The Nasdaq-listed firm is now calling for $8.7 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter on $2.15 of earnings on a per-share basis.

Experts, in comparison, had called for $8.8 billion and $2.16 a share, respectively. Note that NFLX is still down about 20% versus its year-to-date high.

Notable figures in Netflix Q3 results

Earned $1.70 billion versus the year-ago $1.40 billion

Per-share earnings also climbed from $3.10 to $3.73

Adjusted EPS printed at as per the press release

Revenue jumped 8.0% year-over-year to $8.54 billion

Consensus was $3.49 a share on $8.54 billion revenue

This is a developing story. Refresh the page in a few minutes for more updates.