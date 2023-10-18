Guggenheim is ‘bullish on long-term prospects for Netflix’ after Q3 results
- Netflix beats expectations for subscriber growth again by a huge margin.
- Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris sees upside in NFLX to $460 a share.
- Netflix stock is currently down about 20% versus its year-to-date high.
Netflix Inc popped 10% in extended hours after reporting strong results for its third financial quarter.
Netflix beats the Street in subscriber growthCopy link to section
The stock is being rewarded particularly because the streaming giant came in well above Street estimates for net new subscribers.
Netflix added 8.76 million subscribers in its recently concluded quarter versus 6.0 million only that analysts had forecast.
The mass media company now forecasts net new subscribers in the current financial quarter. Its ad-supported tier now has subscribers in total.
Netflix’s guidance for the fourth quarterCopy link to section
Netflix shares are celebrating after-hours also because the management issued future guidance that was roughly in line with expectations.
The Nasdaq-listed firm is now calling for $8.7 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter on $2.15 of earnings on a per-share basis.
Experts, in comparison, had called for $8.8 billion and $2.16 a share, respectively. Note that NFLX is still down about 20% versus its year-to-date high.
Notable figures in Netflix Q3 resultsCopy link to section
- Earned $1.70 billion versus the year-ago $1.40 billion
- Per-share earnings also climbed from $3.10 to $3.73
- Adjusted EPS printed at as per the press release
- Revenue jumped 8.0% year-over-year to $8.54 billion
- Consensus was $3.49 a share on $8.54 billion revenue
