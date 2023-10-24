NerdBot (NERD) to be listed on Bitget – empowering traders with advanced analytics and trading tools

Victoria, Seychelles, October 24th, 2023, Chainwire

Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of NerdBot, the all-in-one analytics platform designed to simplify cryptocurrency trading and enhance the research process. NERD token will be available to trade on Bitget starting today. This listing will provide traders with access to advanced analytics, smart money tracking, DEX trade capabilities, and portfolio management tools, all in one comprehensive platform.

NerdBot, developed by The Data Nerd, an esteemed on-chain research and analytics firm, aims to revolutionize how traders analyze tokens and make informed trading decisions. With its user-friendly interface and extensive feature set, NerdBot empowers traders of all levels to navigate the complex cryptocurrency market with confidence.

NerdBot has already gained significant traction in the market, boasting an impressive user base of 33,544 active users. Furthermore, the platform has recently reached the milestone of 50,000 daily transactions, highlighting its growing popularity among traders.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed her excitement about the listing, stating, “We are delighted to welcome NERD token to the Bitget platform. The listing of the project’s advanced analytics and trading tools will provide our users with valuable insights and enhance their trading experience. We believe this listing will further strengthen our commitment to offering innovative solutions to our growing community.”

NerdBot offers a wide range of features, including real-time market data analysis, smart money tracking, comprehensive token information, and portfolio management tools. Traders can leverage NerdBot’s powerful capabilities to gain a competitive edge in the market and make well-informed trading decisions.

Furthering its “Go Beyond Derivatives” Strategy, the listing of NERD followed multiple innovative listings this month such as Pop Social (PPT), REKT (REKT), Ethereum Express (ETE), BigTime (BIGTIME), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and many more. The initiatives symbolize Bitget’s commitment to speedy yet diligent token listings ensuring that users can swiftly engage with tokens poised for impact. For more information about the listing NerdBot and its surrounding promotions, please visit LINK.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

