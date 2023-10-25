Binance crypto withdrawals temporarily unavailable, technical issues
- Binance and its CEO, CZ, have acknowledged there is a technical issue affecting withdrawals.
- The successful last withdrawal was made at 10:45 UTC.
- Binance has, however stated that all funds are Safu.
Crypto exchange giant Binance has announced a temporary halt in crypto withdrawals due to technical problems.
This unexpected interruption comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market has been buzzing with activity, recording a staggering $100 billion in trading volume across all platforms on the same day.
Binance experienced some technical issuesCopy link to section
In a tweet, Binance and its CEO acknowledged the issue, stating “We are experiencing a technical issue with crypto withdrawals. As a result, they are temporarily unavailable whilst our team works on the fix. Fiat withdrawals are available and working. All funds are SAFU. We apologize for the inconvenience and will update on progress.”
The last recorded crypto withdrawal from one of Binance’s Ethereum accounts took place at 10:45 UTC. Binance has assured its users that their funds are secure, emphasizing the “SAFU” (Secure Asset Fund for Users) status.
This development underscores the significance of technical stability and reliability in the cryptocurrency exchange industry. As the crypto market continues to experience rapid growth and high trading volumes, it becomes imperative for exchanges to ensure their systems can handle the increased load without disruptions.
Binance’s withdrawal issue resolvedCopy link to section
Binance, known for its strong security measures, is actively working to resolve the issue. As the crypto exchange worked to resolve the issue, fiat withdrawals remained unaffected, allowing users to manage their assets without hindrance.
Binance’s commitment to transparency and security is evident in its swift response to this technical problem. After about one hour, Binance finally announced that the issue had been resolved and that withdrawals had resumed.
