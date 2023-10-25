Is now a good time to buy XRP? New Real Estate token and Shiba Inu set for meteoric rise

In previous bull markets, XRP and Shiba Inu were very popular with massive price rallies. As we approach another potential bull market, what are analysts saying about these top cryptos? Meanwhile, another new crypto has caught the attention of investors, with analysts predicting a major price rise for Everlodge.

Everlodge set for massive price rally

Real estate has always been one of the biggest markets in the world, valued at over $280 trillion. However, the high cost of properties and the bottlenecks involved in investing have kept many away. This is why Everlodge is launching, to give everyone the opportunity to partake in this booming industry.

To achieve this, Everlodge is building a blockchain marketplace for real estate properties. The platform will operate with Web 3 and NFT to offer properties as cheap as $100. For example, a luxury villa worth $3 million in Miami will be minted on the platform. Using fractionalization, the asset will be fragmented into 30,000 NFTs.

Each unit will be worth $100, representing a share of the property. If the price of the villa increases by 10%, the price of the NFT will increase as well. By operating this unique co-ownership model, Everlodge seeks to democratize the real estate industry.

Holders of NFTs will also stand a chance to win great rewards. You can still join the Everlodge presale for a chance to win a luxury holiday in the Maldives. The Everlodge token now trades at $0.02. However, with this unique concept, analysts have predicted that ELDG could rally to $0.50 soon.

Shiba Inu transition could see SHIB price rally massively

Initially launched in 2020 as a meme coin to rival Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is now undergoing a transition. As part of the transition process, the Shiba Inu team is building an ecosystem to add utility to the project as it moves on from being a meme coin.

Already, the project has launched a layer 2 network, Shibarium. Shibarium has already achieved some significant milestones. However, more projects will be added to the Shiba Inu coin in the coming months.

These projects include ShibaSwap 2.0, a Shiba Inu metaverse, ShibaNet, Treat Token, and SHI Stablecoin. As these projects are launched, analysts expect the Shiba Inu price to increase meteorically. They have predicted that by 2024, the price of Shiba Inu will set a new high at $0.00010.

Is now a good time to buy XRP?

The XRP coin has lost all its gains from July, with its price slowing down under the $0.5000 resistance. With the lack of momentum shown by XRP, is now a good time to buy the altcoin? Many analysts think so.

Sharing a historic golden cross pattern, Cryptobilbuwoo0 has predicted that XRP could surge to $6. Others have given more conservative predictions between $1 and $3. These predictions are hinged on some developments surrounding XRP. For example, there are hints that Ripple could apply for an IPO soon. In addition, the Ripple lawsuit has been predicted to end in favor of XRP. As a result, analysts are predicting that XRP could rally significantly.

