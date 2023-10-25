Metacade (MCADE) price accelerates as partnerships continue

Metacade (MCADE) price has staged a strong recovery in the past few weeks as hopes of a spot Bitcoin ETF rose. The token also soared as Metacade continued inking partnerships with some of the biggest platforms in the crypto industry. After dropping to $0.0046 earlier in October, Metacade soared to a high of $0.0073, which was a 70% jump.

Metacade partnerships continues

Metacade, like other cryptocurrencies, has cheered the recent events, which saw Bitcoin surge from $24,800 to over $35,000. As it rose, BTC crossed the important psychological level of $30,000. It also jumped above the key level at $32,000, the previous year-to-date high.

Bitcoin jumped as hopes that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will accept spot Bitcoin ETFs rose. Companies like Blackrock, Invesco, Franklin Templeton, and Cathie Wood’s Ark have applied for an ETF. Some, like Blackrock, have started seeding their ETF by purchasing BTC.

Bitcoin’s rally has triggered a strong rally across the altcoin market. Ethereum soared above $1,800 while the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies jumped to over $1.3 trillion. It also explains why Metacade price has risen.

Metacade has also announced numerous partnerships in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, Metacade partnered with Polygon Labs, the second-biggest layer-2 networks in the world. The partnership is focused with user acquisition, testing, and adoption of more users on the Polygon ecosystem.

Metacade also launched Metacade staking V2. Staking is a process where investors are rewarded just for holding crypto tokens. These rewards come from the revenue that a network generates.

As part of Metacade staking V2, holders get more features like discounts, more deals, and additional exclusive offers from its gaming partners. Over 400 million MCADE tokens were staked in the first few days of the feature going live.

Metacade has also partnered with several other companies as the developers seek to build a more robust community. Some of these partnerships are with GLMRApes, Heroes Battle Arena, Definity Legend, EV.io, and Battle City HQ, among others.

GameFi has a strong future

For starters, Metacade is a relatively new company that aims to become a leading player in the gaming industry. The developers have learnt from the first companies in the sector like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, and Decentraland.

Initially, the platform’s goal will be to create a dynamic virtual platform where gamers can network, interact, and play games. Analysts believe that the industry has a strong future as the blockchain technology gains popularity.

If this happens, Metacade will play a pivotal role in the GameFi industry. As it does this, MCADE holders will benefit as the token price rises and as staking rewards increase.