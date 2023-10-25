TON Foundation and Mantle Network form strategic alliance, advancing EVM-compatible layer 2 blockchain solutions

Zug, Switzerland, October 25th, 2023, Chainwire

Today, The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) has announced a strategic alliance with Mantle Network, a leading Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 2 solutions provider. This agreement positions Mantle Network as a principal ally to TON Foundation towards more interoperable EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain capabilities on TON.

A wrapped version of $MNT, $jMNT, is now accessible for trading and liquidity provisions on STON.fi, a cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX). This wrapped token allows for easier interactions and integrations between Mantle and TON. $jMNT also streamlines access for fluid and expansive trading capabilities between networks.

This comprehensive agreement goes beyond token integration as the two entities will utilize the @community_bot, a Telegram-native toolset for communities, to serve as an education and information distribution platform. This initiative will connect users in Mantle’s Telegram channels and Mantle Ecosystem project channels directly to TON’s thriving community on Telegram. By fostering mutual information exchange and enhanced community interactions, both communities will benefit while building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram for the messaging platform’s 800+ million monthly active users.

“This initiative with Mantle Network bridges the gap between our communities, establishing a more interconnected and interoperable Web3 ecosystem for Telegram’s large user base, said Justin Hyun, Director of Growth at TON Foundation. “Together, we are equipping users across both ecosystems with the most simple cross-chain experience possible.”

“We are thrilled to find a common purpose with TON Foundation through a strong alliance that will allow the core competency of each to shine and bring the greatest benefits to both communities,” said Jordi Alexander, Chief Alchemist of Mantle. “As TON Foundation’s principal ally towards advancing EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain capabilities on TON, we will work hand in hand with TON to help realize the vision of an interoperable multichain future that puts the users at the center.”

About TON Foundation

The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community’s interests, and supports initiatives aligned with The Open Network’s mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is giving billions the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/.

About Mantle

Mantle Ecosystem comprises an Ethereum layer 2 (L2) — Mantle Network, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) — Mantle Governance, one of the largest on-chain treasuries — Mantle Treasury, and an upcoming Ether (ETH) liquid staking product — Mantle LSD: all built on Ethereum. Mantle token is the unified product and governance token of the ecosystem. Mantle’s first core product is Mantle Network, an Ethereum L2. Mantle Network strives to be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Mantle Network’s modular architecture separates transaction execution, data availability, and transaction finality into modules — which can be individually upgraded and adopt the latest innovations. Mantle Network is the first L2 to partner with ETH restaking protocol EigenLayer for the data availability module. By adopting a rollup architecture, Mantle Network is secured by Ethereum. As the world’s first DAO-spawned L2, Mantle Network is pioneering a vision for the mass adoption of token-governed technologies. Mantle token ($MNT) powers Mantle Network as its native gas token and ecosystem growth token, and serves as the governance token of Mantle Governance. All future Mantle products will likewise be initiated by the Mantle token holder community through vote and powered by Mantle token. To support the next generation of innovators, builders, and developers, Mantle is growing its ecosystem via Mantle Grants Program and Mantle EcoFund, a catalyzed capital pool of $200M.

