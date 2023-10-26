Uranium price surge gains momentum as wind and solar stocks crash

Uranium prices continued surging this week as demand rose around the world. Data by TradingEconomics shows that uranium was trading at $73 on Thursday, the highest level since 2008. Most importantly, uranium has moved above where it was before the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Uranium price has surged in the past few months because of the ongoing demand and supply divergences in the industry. On the one hand, supply has had some challenges in the past few months. For example, France is having geopolitical issues with Niger, one of its biggest uranium suppliers.

At the same time, some large uranium producers have warned about lower supplies. Cameco, a large Canadian company, recently warned that it will see lower production at its Cigar Lake mine. It expects to produce 16.3 milion tons, down from the previous guidance of 18 million.

Meanwhile, demand for uranium is still strong as countries boost their stockpiles as geopolitical risks rise. For example, Germany has decided to extend the life of all three nuclear power plants. The same is true with France, which is well-known in the nuclear energy scene.

Uranium narrative has made headlines again



Prices are now back above the levels seen before the Fukushima incident in March 2011



This is an asset class to keep a close eye on 👀 pic.twitter.com/uatlZR9TsM — Game of Trades (@GameofTrades_) October 26, 2023

The US is also investing heavily in nuclear energy through the bipartisan infrastructure package. For example, the $1.1 billion investment will see the Diablo Canyon Power Plant continue operating for longer.

Nuclear energy could see more demand as other clean energy sources like wind and solar face major headwinds. For example, Siemens Energy share price collapsed by more than 30% as it sought government guarantees as its business floundered.

Wind energy has come under pressure as interest rates have risen. In the UK, a recent auction found no bidders in the North Sea. Similarly, in the United States, several governors have warned about the lack of investments by the Federal government.

Meanwhile, solar energy stocks like SunRun and Enphase Energy have collapsed, signaling that there is low demand in the industry.